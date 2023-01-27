Alden Richards stars in new fashion book for benefit of blind kids

GMA star Alden Richards modeling pieces from his sold-out first fashion collaboration line with celebrity designer Avel Bacudio, Avel x Alden, at the Manila Fashion Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards is set to appear on the cover of a new fashion bookazine (book magazine) for the benefit of visually-impaired children under the care of charities supported by the Kapuso star.

Alden, alongside his good friend and fashion line collaborator, celebrity fashion designer Avel Bacudio, generously shared exclusive photos of the actor shot in New York City for the cover and cover feature of the fashion book that is laid out to become a visual feast like a magazine, “Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style.”

“Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style” is the second installment of the best-selling bookazine “Mukhang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Beauty and Makeup” with Alden’s fellow GMA artist, Kylie Padilla, on the cover.

The books’ author, Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, pledged all of her author’s proceeds from “Pormang Artista” to charities supporting visually-challenged students, such as the Philippine National School for the Blind.

Alden became devoted to helping blind children after his immersion with the blind for his GMA series “The Gift,” where he played a visually-impaired character. Since his immersion, he has invited the blind kids to guest in his 2018 concert.

“One of the best voices I heard in my life. These blind kids, they sing very well. That was a blessed moment in my life that I've been experiencing such blessings from these kids that regardless of their disability they can still deliver a great experience to other people through songs,” he shared in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com for the book’s cover feature.

Apart from Alden and Avel, the book features exclusive interviews and fashion and style hacks from about a hundred local and international celebrities interviewed by Bernardo in her first decade as a lifestyle and entertainment journalist, a strong Filipino fashion advocate, a formally-educated couturier, a nationally-cited accessories designer, and a fashion and beauty columnist under her column, “Style Denizen,” for The Daily Tribune.

Bernardo is set to give an exclusive sneak peek into “Pormang Artista” and sign copies of “Mukhang Artista,” as well as give free fashion and beauty consultations and other freebies, at “Love at First Write” on February 19, Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., in SM Megamall, 5th floor Meeting Rooms A & B.

Book selling and signing will start at 10 a.m. The author pledges to donate all of her author’s proceeds from the event to the Philippine National School for the Blind and its neighboring Philippine School for the Deaf, with a certificate of donation to be reported as part of Philstar.com’s Valentine outreach project.



Organized by Sanctum Press Inc., “Love at First Write” will welcome the Filipino publishing company’s signed and potential hybrid authors during the event. Its main goal is to introduce hybrid publishing and hybrid authors to a wider range of audiences.

"Ginagawa ko ‘tong advocacy na ‘to because gusto kong matulungan ‘yung mga abandoned children," Avel told Philstar.com, as seen in an excerpt from the "Pormang Artista" book.

"Hindi na sila nakakakita, pero bigyan natin sila ng pagkakataon na kahit hindi nila makita ang mundo, maramdaman nila ‘yong pagmamahal.”

