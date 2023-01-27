^

Fashion and Beauty

Alden Richards stars in new fashion book for benefit of blind kids

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 3:43pm
Alden Richards stars in new fashion book for benefit of blind kids
GMA star Alden Richards modeling pieces from his sold-out first fashion collaboration line with celebrity designer Avel Bacudio, Avel x Alden, at the Manila Fashion Festival.
Avel x Alden/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards is set to appear on the cover of a new fashion bookazine (book magazine) for the benefit of visually-impaired children under the care of charities supported by the Kapuso star.

Alden, alongside his good friend and fashion line collaborator, celebrity fashion designer Avel Bacudio, generously shared exclusive photos of the actor shot in New York City for the cover and cover feature of the fashion book that is laid out to become a visual feast like a magazine, “Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style.”

“Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style” is the second installment of the best-selling bookazine “Mukhang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Beauty and Makeup” with Alden’s fellow GMA artist, Kylie Padilla, on the cover. 

RELATED: Kylie Padilla, over 100 stars share beauty secrets in new book

The books’ author, Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, pledged all of her author’s proceeds from “Pormang Artista” to charities supporting visually-challenged students, such as the Philippine National School for the Blind.

RELATED: Blind Filipino students feel pandemic, inflation crunch: 3 ways to help

Alden became devoted to helping blind children after his immersion with the blind for his GMA series “The Gift,” where he played a visually-impaired character. Since his immersion, he has invited the blind kids to guest in his 2018 concert.

“One of the best voices I heard in my life. These blind kids, they sing very well. That was a blessed moment in my life that I've been experiencing such blessings from these kids that regardless of their disability they can still deliver a great experience to other people through songs,” he shared in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com for the book’s cover feature.

RELATED: WATCH: Alden Richards, Avel Bacudio share temporary blindness experience

Apart from Alden and Avel, the book features exclusive interviews and fashion and style hacks from about a hundred local and international celebrities interviewed by Bernardo in her first decade as a lifestyle and entertainment journalist, a strong Filipino fashion advocate, a formally-educated couturier, a nationally-cited accessories designer, and a fashion and beauty columnist under her column, “Style Denizen,” for The Daily Tribune.

Bernardo is set to give an exclusive sneak peek into “Pormang Artista” and sign copies of “Mukhang Artista,” as well as give free fashion and beauty consultations and other freebies, at “Love at First Write” on February 19, Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., in SM Megamall, 5th floor Meeting Rooms A & B. 

Book selling and signing will start at 10 a.m. The author pledges to donate all of her author’s proceeds from the event to the Philippine National School for the Blind and its neighboring Philippine School for the Deaf, with a certificate of donation to be reported as part of Philstar.com’s Valentine outreach project.
 
Organized by Sanctum Press Inc., “Love at First Write” will welcome the Filipino publishing company’s signed and potential hybrid authors during the event. Its main goal is to introduce hybrid publishing and hybrid authors to a wider range of audiences.

"Ginagawa ko ‘tong advocacy na ‘to because gusto kong matulungan ‘yung mga abandoned children," Avel told Philstar.com, as seen in an excerpt from the "Pormang Artista" book. 

"Hindi na sila nakakakita, pero bigyan natin sila ng pagkakataon na kahit hindi nila makita ang mundo, maramdaman nila ‘yong pagmamahal.”

RELATED: WATCH: Alden Richards presents fashion collection with Avel Bacudio

ALDEN RICHARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Return The Philippines to Miss Universe Top 16! How to apply for Miss Universe Philippines 2023
6 hours ago

Return The Philippines to Miss Universe Top 16! How to apply for Miss Universe Philippines 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 hours ago
With Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Silvia Celeste Rabimbi Cortesi's return to the country, sporting a new haircut and coif,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe to start showing candidates' scores again to avoid rigging allegations
1 day ago

Miss Universe to start showing candidates' scores again to avoid rigging allegations

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
To do away with speculations, the Miss Universe Organization will resume showing the judges' scoring of the the preliminaries...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner have people roaring at Paris Fashion Week
2 days ago

Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner have people roaring at Paris Fashion Week

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
It was a tale of two kitties at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week as rapper Doja...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Was Miss Universe 2022 rigged in favor of USA?
3 days ago

WATCH: Was Miss Universe 2022 rigged in favor of USA?

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
R'Bonney Gabriel's coronation at Miss Universe 2022 has been a point of discussion in the days after her win, with some questioning...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
LIST: Filipina queens who could bring back The Philippines to Miss Universe Top 16
3 days ago

LIST: Filipina queens who could bring back The Philippines to Miss Universe Top 16

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
With the unexpected, even shocking, outcome of our national representative Celeste Cortesi in the recently concluded Miss...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Viva Magenta: How to wear 2023's color of the year
3 days ago

Viva Magenta: How to wear 2023's color of the year

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Viva Magenta, Mayuga told Philstar.com in an interview, ranges from pinks to deep pinks and reds with hints of pink.&nbs...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with