Miss Universe to start showing candidates' scores again to avoid rigging allegations

MANILA, Philippines — To do away with speculations, the Miss Universe Organization will resume showing the judges' scoring of the the preliminaries - swimsuit, gown, and interview - when the delegates introduce themselves during the final show of the 72nd Miss Universe edition in El Salvador.

The computer scores flashed on TV screens were so much a part of Miss Universe editions in the past. This gave not only transparency but also credence to the competition.

Transparency has been wanting in the latest Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans. For starters, when the Top 16 delegates were announced, the hosts failed to pinpoint who among the ladies won the semifinal vote.

They haven't announced the winner of the national costume, nor the most photogenic, nor the most friendly. It was only Anna Sueangam-iam of Thailand who was proclaimed winner of the Impact Wayv Award.

Then days after the pageant was over, the Miss Universe Organization announced Miss Vietnam, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau, as the winner of the Best Liva Fluid Fashion Cape. Her Gioi Hoa Hay design bested all of the other 83 entries. Perhaps, the winners of the other minor awards will resurface in the days, or weeks, to come. It gives full closure of sorts.

So now that we know the type of winner the new era has in mind, it behooves the Miss Universe Philippines organization to throw away their ways of old and seriously search for our next representative to the crown. Stay tuned!

RELATED: LIST: Filipina queens who could bring back The Philippines to Miss Universe Top 16