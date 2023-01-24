^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Was Miss Universe 2022 rigged in favor of USA?

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 24, 2023 | 3:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — It has been well over a week since Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned as Miss Universe 2022.

At the same pageant, the Philippines' Celeste Cortesi broke the country's 12-year streak of qualifying for the semifinal round of Miss Universe.

R'Bonney's coronation, however, has been a point of discussion in the days after her win, with some questioning if the competition was rigged in her favor.

CELESTE CORTESI

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE 2022

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES

R'BONNEY GABRIEL
1 hour ago

