WATCH: Was Miss Universe 2022 rigged in favor of USA?

MANILA, Philippines — It has been well over a week since Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned as Miss Universe 2022.

At the same pageant, the Philippines' Celeste Cortesi broke the country's 12-year streak of qualifying for the semifinal round of Miss Universe.

R'Bonney's coronation, however, has been a point of discussion in the days after her win, with some questioning if the competition was rigged in her favor.

