^

Fashion and Beauty

Dua Lipa, Federer to host Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 12:40pm
Dua Lipa, Federer to host Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala
Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, and Roger Federer are among the co-chairs the 2023 Met Gala
STAR / file

NEW YORK, United States — Pop phenom Dua Lipa and tennis legend Roger Federer will be among the hosts of this year's Met Gala, whose theme will be "In honor of Karl."

The dress code pays homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, a top designer for decades who helmed major houses including Chanel, Fendi, Balmain and Chloe, as well as his own eponymous label.

The glamorous night, which sees the entertainment world's brightest stars parade through New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in extravagant outfits, will as usual be accompanied by an exhibit at the museum's Costume Institute.

This year it will feature the show "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which is set to include some 150 pieces of his design as well as sketches from the German designer.

Along with Lipa and Federer, Penelope Cruz and Michaela Coel will join Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour in hosting the May 1 gala, one of the season's premiere events.

The Costume Institute relies on the Met Gala to fund its work including exhibitions and acquisitions.

The gala was first held in 1948 and for decades was reserved for New York high society. High priestess of fashion Wintour took over the show in 1995, transforming the party into a catwalk for the rich and famous and social media extravaganza.

RELATED: Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo, stars shine at Met Gala 2022

ANNA WINTOUR

DUA LIPA

KARL LAGERFELD

MET GALA

PENELOPE CRUZ

ROGER FEDERER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Dua Lipa, Federer to host Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala
1 hour ago

Dua Lipa, Federer to host Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala

By Agence France-Presse | 1 hour ago
This year it will feature the show "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which is set to include some 150 pieces of his design...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Playful but refined menswear at Paris Fashion Week
1 hour ago

Playful but refined menswear at Paris Fashion Week

By Eric Randolph | 1 hour ago
As menswear trends towards a more refined style after years of streetwear dominance, Paris Fashion Week designers...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Kim Kardashian buys pendant worn by Princess Diana
1 hour ago

Kim Kardashian buys pendant worn by Princess Diana

By Agence France-Presse | 1 hour ago
American reality television star and social media colossus Kim Kardashian has purchased the Attallah Cross,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe Organization defends R'Bonney Gabriel as 'rightful' winner amid 'rigged' allegations
1 hour ago

Miss Universe Organization defends R'Bonney Gabriel as 'rightful' winner amid 'rigged' allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) denied that the beauty pageant was rigged by new owner Anne Jakrajutatip. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
First Fil-Am Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel to hold sewing workshops for Filipinos
1 day ago

First Fil-Am Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel to hold sewing workshops for Filipinos

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Newly-crowned Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel expressed her desire to visit the Philippines soon. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
BTS' Suga is the new global ambassador for Valentino
1 day ago

BTS' Suga is the new global ambassador for Valentino

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Just several hours after BTS member Jimin was announced a new global ambassador for fashion house Dior, Jimin's fellow member...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with