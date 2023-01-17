^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu body-shamed after final walk; gives tribute to Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 17, 2023 | 4:16pm
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu bids farewell and gives her final walk at the 71st Miss Universe pageant held last January 14, 2023 (January 15, Manila time) in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Miss Universe Organization/Benjamin Askinas

MANILA, Philippines — Until her last walk as Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu still fell victim to online trolls who have been body-shaming her most of last year when she gained weight. 

Looking every inch the queen that she is, Harnaaz stood tall in her shimmering black gown with its back train painted with the faces of India's two other Miss Universe titleholders, Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen and Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta. 

She may have tripped, but her grace and poise shone throughout her last walk as she tearily recalled her journey as Miss Universe. 

 "I was 17-years-old when I first took the the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal. I've been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing," she said in her voiceover. 

Harnaaz addressed the issue last April when she visited the country and she said she was "unbothered" by the body-shamers. The Miss Universe Organization has also released a statement that condemned the bullying on Harnaaz. 

“I just want to tell them 'look at me, hashtag I'm unbothered.' It's not about how you look, it's about how you feel. Treat yourself how you want to treat you. You are strong, you are unique, you are beautiful. Nobody can be like you and I think it's the best thing you have. And we are all women of all colors, all shapes, all sizes,” she said to the Philippine media back in April 2022.

RELATED: 'Hashtag I'm unbothered': Harnaaz Sandhu on body-shamers

HARNAAZ SANDHU

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE 2022
