LOOK: What could have been Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe finals evening gown

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 17, 2023 | 1:34pm
LOOK: What could have been Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe finals evening gown
A fan photo of Celeste Cortesi wearing an OIiver Tolentino gown during the dress rehearsal of the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana.
MANILA, Philippines — Celeste Cortesi would have looked resplendent in her blue Oliver Tolentino evening gown with embroidery and hand-sewn crystals had she had a solo walk to the finals of the 71st Miss Universe pageant last January 14 (January 15 Manila time) in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

In several viral videos, the Philippine bet was seen wearing the sparkling mermaid gown creation by the US-based Filipino designer as she joined the other delegates who did not make the Top 16 cut walk back on stage in one of the show's gaps. 

In an interview with Preview, Tolentino described his creation as a "nude tulle deep v-neck mermaid gown with different shades of blue sequins." 

Celeste has been wearing gowns in shades of blue as a tribute to her late Italian father, who named her Celeste after the sky or "heaven." 

The Filipino-Italian's preliminary gown was another blue creation by Tolentino, as well as her Darna-inspired costume. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Another designer, Michael Leyva, shared on his Instagram a gown he made for Celeste. He said his fully beaded Swarovski gown with cape was one of the "gown options" he made for Celeste for the evening gown competition. 

