Pinoy fashion designer explains inspo behind Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel's evening gown

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 2:18pm
Rain Fernandez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fashion designer Rian Fernandez explained the inspiration behind the evening gown of Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel.

In his Instagram account, Rian posted the video of R'Bonney slaying the runway during the pageant held in New Orleans earlier today. 

"A velvety Rian Fernandez fully handcrafted figure-hugging deep neckline shoulder studded gown," Rian wrote in the caption. 

“The black color of the gown represents competence and sophistication. The gunmetal accents epitomize strength and remarkable resilience of @rbonneynola and power of the United States of America," he added. 

Rian added the black onyx and the glass mirror drops are symbols of reflection and self-growth. 

"The fringe skirt depicts the movement of life with blue sapphire swarovski stones that stands for the new era of emerging women. Truly this piece is a vivid portrayal of a phenomenal Queen!!!" he said. 

Gabriel was crowned as Miss Universe 2022 earlier today giving her country its record 9th crown at the prestigious pageant held in New Orleans in the United States.

The Filipino-American Gabriel is a sustainable fashion designer, sewing teacher and model. She is the first-ever Filipino-American Miss USA.

Gabriel's winning response for the final question "If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?” was to become a transformational leader, and connected that to her fashion design background.

