'Still proud of you': Netizens react to Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe journey

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users reacted to the early exit of Celeste Cortesi as the Philippine bet failed to enter the Top 16 of the 71st Miss Universe held in New Orleans, Louisiana earlier today.

The Philippines ended its 12-year placement at the semifinals since 2010.

The Top 16 had surprises with some of the women qualifying for the first-time ever like Miss Laos, the first Hmong woman and sixth Laos delegate to compete at Miss Universe.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

I hope Celeste will not only be remembered as the rep who ended the winning streak of PH in #MissUniverse. She is more than that. She is empowered, intelligent, beautiful and powerful.



The Philippines is behind you Celeste Cortesi! — Yohanthogy (@yoooowhan) January 15, 2023

Still proud and happy for the 12 consecutive years for the Philippines! South East Asia's powerhouse! Don't send hate to the girls please. Thank you Celeste Cortesi for raising the flag yet again. #MissUniverse2022 #MissUniversePhilippines #CELESTIALuniverse pic.twitter.com/PhBAdDEdVU — ?????????????? (@wavydreamboat) January 15, 2023

Kudos still to Celeste Cortesi for giving us a memorable performance in this year's MU stage. Hindi man nakapasok, powerhouse pa rin PH kasi kinabahan taalaga lahat nung nakita si Celeste. ???? — Paosee Villena (@paoceeMD) January 15, 2023

YOU’VE MADE US ALL PROUD, CELESTE! ????????



JUST IN: Celeste Cortesi ends her Miss Universe journey after failing to enter the competition’s Top 16. #71stMISSUNIVERSE #MISSUNIVERSE#Celeste#MissUniverse2022 — Mark Gerald Marqueso (@markgerald2023) January 15, 2023

Did you intend to deliberately remove Celeste Cortesi from the top 16 because she can easily outdo everyone? @MissUniverse you robbed Miss Universe Philippines. ????????????????????????

This new MU era started as a trash ???????????????????????? — juan (@jrjohnson1210) January 15, 2023

Like what Celeste Cortesi is always saying: "Everything happens for a reason" kahit masakit pa yan..may purpose. Let's hope for the best next year! — ???????????????????? (@rosssss2001) January 15, 2023

Filipinos right now after hearing Miss Philippines Celeste Cortesi failed to make it to the top 16 of Miss Universe: pic.twitter.com/5M6bu2vn95 — Kyro Parado ???? (@Parado_Arts) January 15, 2023

I can't get over na di nakapasok si Celeste cortesi huhuhuhu thank you for representing our county ????????♥? — Chaenniebiass (@chaeniei) January 15, 2023

