Fashion and Beauty

'Still proud of you': Netizens react to Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe journey

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 11:29am
'Still proud of you': Netizens react to Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe journey
Celeste Cortesi during the Miss Universe 2022 evening gown preliminary competition.
MANILA, Philippines — Social media users reacted to the early exit of Celeste Cortesi as the Philippine bet failed to enter the Top 16 of the 71st Miss Universe held in New Orleans, Louisiana earlier today.

The Philippines ended its 12-year placement at the semifinals since 2010. 

The Top 16 had surprises with some of the women qualifying for the first-time ever like Miss Laos, the first Hmong woman and sixth Laos delegate to compete at Miss Universe.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CELESTE CORTESI

MISS UNIVERSE 2022
