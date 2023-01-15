^

'Enjoy the experience': Catriona Gray shares advice she gave to Celeste Cortesi

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 8:32am
Combination photo of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.
Celeste Cortesi and Catriona Gray via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray revealed that she met Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi and gave her advice before the Philippine bet flew to the US.

In a report by ABS-CBN reporter Dyan Castillejo, Catriona said she gave pieces of advice to Celeste. 

“I had a conversation with her before she flew. So, we had dinner together. What I really told her was that this is a once is a lifetime experience, prepare as much as you can beforehand," Catriona said. 

“Because we had this sit-down, I think two months before she flew out… So prepare as much as you can and when you get there enjoy the experience, enjoy the time with the girls. It’s a moment that goes by so fast,” she added. 

WATCH: Catriona Gray shares the advice she gave to Celeste Cortesi

Catriona said that she is really excited for Celeste. 

"She’s told me that she’s really ensuring that her mental space is really safe, and that she’s comfortable 'coz that mental space can really be a game,” she said. 

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen said this year's edition of Miss Universe will be a tough competition. 

“Ang lakas ng batch na 'to, I really feel it is. I wish the contestant profiles that used to be in the past years were available. I wanna also see how they communicate and everything, so I don’t really have a glimpse into that,” she said. 

“It’s really nerve-wracking, but I think it’s also a gift to the fans because we get to see the Top 16 in both their swimsuits and evening gowns,” she added. 

Celeste will represent the Philippines in this year’s edition of the Miss Universe pageant and will try to exceed her predecessor Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s Top 5 finish last year.

Four Filipino women have been crowned Miss Universe — Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona (2018). —Video from Dyan Castillejo YouTube Channel 

