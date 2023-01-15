FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2022 final Question & Answer segment

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel bested 82 other candidates to emerge as the new Miss Universe 2022.

In the final round of the competition, Miss Domincan Republic, Miss USA and Miss Venezuela, were asked by the host the same question, “If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?”

Here are their answers:

Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republic)

I understand that the Miss Universe Organization was looking for an ambassador, somebody who is able to communicate a message. I have been working for women's rights for as long as I can remember. It's been my actual day every single day. I'm here to demonstrate, doesn't matter where you come from, your background does not define you, your courage and determination do. And I will show that by being working every single day showing my leadership and determination.

R'Bonney Gabriel (USA)

Well, I would use it to be a transformational leader. As a very passionate designer, I’ve been sewing for 13 years. I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I’ve been cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I choose sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it is so important to invest in others invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change.

Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela)

If I get to win Miss Universe, I will follow the legacy that many women across the universe has shown to be part of the organization because Miss Universe has demonstrated that they choose women who inspire with their messages and transform with their actions. And that's precisely why I would like to do I'm a fashion designer by profession, but I'm a designer of dreams as a woman. Thank you so much.

