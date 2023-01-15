^

Fil-Am USA bet R'Bonney Gabriel enters Top 5, here's the full list

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 11:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel, representing the United States of America, entered the Top 5 of the 71st Miss Universe held in New Orleans, Louisiana earlier today. 

Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi ended her journey earlier than expected as she failed to enter the Top 16

From 83 countries, five were selected as finalists. They are: 

Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela)
R'Bonney Gabriel (USA)
Ashley Cariño (Puerto Rico)
Gabriëla Dos Santos (Curacao)
Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republic)

The selection committee includes Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete, American rapper and performer Big Freedia, American model and co-founder of Vyral Media PR Mara Martin, Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, American actress and sports journalist Emily Austin, Filipino-Chinese CEO and founder of O Skin Med Spa Olivia, American television and radio host Myrka Dellanos and Indian author, member of the Forbes council and founder of Healveda Sweta Patel.

Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan and Puerto Rican chief marketing officer of ImpactWayv Kathleen Ventrella served as judges at the preliminary competition. 

