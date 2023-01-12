^

Fashion and Beauty

Celeste Cortesi's cape in Miss Universe swimsuit prelims created by Marawi children

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 10:49am
Celeste Cortesi's cape in Miss Universe swimsuit prelims created by Marawi children
Celeste Cortesi with Marawii children
Miss Universe Philippines via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines organization revealed that the cape worn by Celeste Cortesi during the Miss Universe swimsuit preliminary competition was made by children in Marawi. 

In its official Facebook account, the organization posted photos of Celeste with the children creating the cape. 

"Miss Universe Philippines 2022 @celeste_cortesi carried her experience from Save the Children Philippines outreach in Marawi to the Miss Universe stage through the cape that the Filipino children had a hand at making," the organization wrote. 

In another post, the Miss Universe Philippines organization released a statement from Celeste about the cape. 

“In amplifying the voices of the children who need our help, I wanted to bring them with me on the Miss Universe stage. The imprints all over the cape remind me that having a title means to have a purpose beyond myself. Having talked to some of the mothers of the children beneficiaries, I was reminded of my own Mother who struggled to provide for my sister and I," Celeste said. 

"Unfortunately, there are millions of children who live in poverty, amidst crisis. I hope that it inspires people to donate to Save the Children Philippines. There’s much work to be done and every single person’s help matters," she added. 

