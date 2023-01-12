Celeste Cortesi slays the runway in Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit prelims

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi stunned the crowd during the Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit preliminary competition earlier today in New Orleans.

Hosted by news anchor Randi Rousseau and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, the 88 contestants walked the runway in a pink two-piece swimsuit with a cape.

The candidates wore the shoes designed by Jojo Bragais, who has been chosen as the official footwear for the competition.

Sandhu described Celeste as a model with an interest in real estate while the Philippine bet was strutting the runway.

"Celeste is a 25-year-old model with an interest in real estate but nothing is more important to her than the work she does in a poor rural community educating parents on how to raise and feed their children," Sandhu said.

Yesterday, Celeste vowed to be authentic in the Miss Universe 2022 competition.

In a video posted on her Instagram story, Celeste said she wanted to be herself and share her story to the universe.

"So this journey in Miss Universe is so amazing, so much fun. I've been preparing a lot for this," she said.

"It's my honor to represent the Philippines and I really wanted to step in this competition wanting to be authentic, wanting to be myself, share my story to others," she added.

