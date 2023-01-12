^

Fashion and Beauty

Celeste Cortesi slays the runway in Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit prelims

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 10:08am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi stunned the crowd during the Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit preliminary competition earlier today in New Orleans. 

Hosted by news anchor Randi Rousseau and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, the 88 contestants walked the runway in a pink two-piece swimsuit with a cape.

The candidates wore the shoes designed by Jojo Bragais, who has been chosen as the official footwear for the competition.

Sandhu described Celeste as a model with an interest in real estate while the Philippine bet was strutting the runway. 

"Celeste is a 25-year-old model with an interest in real estate but nothing is more important to her than the work she does in a poor rural community educating parents on how to raise and feed their children," Sandhu said. 

Yesterday, Celeste vowed to be authentic in the Miss Universe 2022 competition.

In a video posted on her Instagram story, Celeste said she wanted to be herself and share her story to the universe.  

"So this journey in Miss Universe is so amazing, so much fun. I've been preparing a lot for this," she said. 

"It's my honor to represent the Philippines and I really wanted to step in this competition wanting to be authentic, wanting to be myself, share my story to others," she added.

RELATED: Celeste Cortesi vows to be authentic in Miss Universe 2022

CELESTE CORTESI

MISS UNIVERSE 2022
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Celeste Cortesi looks ethereal in her blue sparkling gown during Miss Universe prelims
44 minutes ago

Celeste Cortesi looks ethereal in her blue sparkling gown during Miss Universe prelims

By Jan Milo Severo | 44 minutes ago
Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi looks gorgeous in her sparkling blue gown during the Miss Universe 2022 evening gown preliminary...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Celeste Cortesi slays the runway in Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit prelims
1 hour ago

Celeste Cortesi slays the runway in Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit prelims

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Philippines' bet Celeste Cortesi stunned the crowd in the Miss Universe 2022 swimsuit preliminary competition earlier today...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Celeste Cortesi vows to be authentic in Miss Universe 2022
2 hours ago

Celeste Cortesi vows to be authentic in Miss Universe 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Philippines' bet 2022 Celeste Cortesi vowed to be authentic in the Miss Universe 2022 competition happening happening this...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'I will look beyond the sash': Pinay skin expert Olivia Quido vows to be a fair Miss Universe judge
3 hours ago

'I will look beyond the sash': Pinay skin expert Olivia Quido vows to be a fair Miss Universe judge

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Filipina businesswoman and beauty specialist Olivia Quido, one of the judges of Miss Universe 2022 pageant, vowed to be fair...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
LIST: Meet the Miss Universe 2022 candidates
3 hours ago

LIST: Meet the Miss Universe 2022 candidates

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi is among those hoping to receive the crown, but so are more than 80 queens...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'I&rsquo;m super excited': Pinay beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of Miss Universe 2022 judges
20 hours ago

'I’m super excited': Pinay beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of Miss Universe 2022 judges

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Filipina businesswoman and beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of the judges of Miss Universe 2022 pageant happening...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with