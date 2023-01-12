^

Fashion and Beauty

Celeste Cortesi vows to be authentic in Miss Universe 2022

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 9:06am
Celeste Cortesi vows to be authentic in Miss Universe 2022
Miss Universe delegate Celeste Cortesi of the Philippines in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Instagram/celeste_cortesi

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines' bet 2022 Celeste Cortesi vowed to be authentic in the Miss Universe 2022 competition happening this Sunday in New Orleans.

In a video posted on her Instagram story, Celeste said she wanted to be herself and share her story to the universe.  

"So this journey in Miss Universe is so amazing, so much fun. I've been preparing a lot for this," she said. 

"It's my honor to represent the Philippines and I really wanted to step in this competition wanting to be authentic, wanting to be myself, share my story to others," she added. 

@unofficialphcrown Laban Queen ????????? #fyp #celestecortesi #missuniverse #philippines #pageantsph ? Bloody mary - Hopez99

She also said that she's happy to finally meet the judges in the competition through the interview. 

"And you know, I've been really preparing a lot especially now in the interview. And I'm just very happy that it was the first time to meet the judges and they really want to get to know us," she said. 

Filipina businesswoman and beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of the judges in the competition. 

Quido will be joined by Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete, rapper Big Freedia, model Mara Martin, Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, sports journalist Emily Austin, TV host Myrka Dellanos, Roku executive Sweta Patel, Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan, and ImpactWayv executive Kathleen Ventrella in the selection committee.

Cortesi will represent the Philippines in this year’s edition of the Miss Universe pageant, and will try to exceed her predecessor Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s Top 5 finish last year.

Four Filipino women have been crowned Miss Universe — Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

RELATED:  From Earth to the Universe: Who is Celeste Cortesi?

CELESTE CORTESI

MISS UNIVERSE 2022
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Celeste Cortesi vows to be authentic in Miss Universe 2022
1 hour ago

Celeste Cortesi vows to be authentic in Miss Universe 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Philippines' bet 2022 Celeste Cortesi vowed to be authentic in the Miss Universe 2022 competition happening happening this...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'I will look beyond the sash': Pinay skin expert Olivia Quido vows to be a fair Miss Universe judge
1 hour ago

'I will look beyond the sash': Pinay skin expert Olivia Quido vows to be a fair Miss Universe judge

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Filipina businesswoman and beauty specialist Olivia Quido, one of the judges of Miss Universe 2022 pageant, vowed to be fair...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'I&rsquo;m super excited': Pinay beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of Miss Universe 2022 judges
19 hours ago

'I’m super excited': Pinay beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of Miss Universe 2022 judges

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Filipina businesswoman and beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of the judges of Miss Universe 2022 pageant happening...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Dolly de Leon stuns in black leather dress at Golden Globes
19 hours ago

Dolly de Leon stuns in black leather dress at Golden Globes

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
She may have missed out on a historic win at the Golden Globes, but Filipina actress Dolly de Leon definitely had heads turning...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
In photos: A-list glamor returns to Globes red carpet
21 hours ago

In photos: A-list glamor returns to Globes red carpet

By Frederic J. Brown | 21 hours ago
Many wondered if Hollywood's power players would attend the controversy-hit Golden Globes, but the stars turned out in force...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Analysis: Why Celeste Cortesi might clinch the Philippines' 5th Miss Universe crown
1 day ago

Analysis: Why Celeste Cortesi might clinch the Philippines' 5th Miss Universe crown

By Bernard Decloedt | 1 day ago
Halfway through the 10-day competition, Celeste Cortesi is slaying each day with her OOTDs (outfit of the day), arriving in...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with