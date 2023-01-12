Celeste Cortesi vows to be authentic in Miss Universe 2022

Miss Universe delegate Celeste Cortesi of the Philippines in New Orleans, Louisiana.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines' bet 2022 Celeste Cortesi vowed to be authentic in the Miss Universe 2022 competition happening this Sunday in New Orleans.

In a video posted on her Instagram story, Celeste said she wanted to be herself and share her story to the universe.

"So this journey in Miss Universe is so amazing, so much fun. I've been preparing a lot for this," she said.

"It's my honor to represent the Philippines and I really wanted to step in this competition wanting to be authentic, wanting to be myself, share my story to others," she added.

She also said that she's happy to finally meet the judges in the competition through the interview.

"And you know, I've been really preparing a lot especially now in the interview. And I'm just very happy that it was the first time to meet the judges and they really want to get to know us," she said.

Filipina businesswoman and beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of the judges in the competition.

Quido will be joined by Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete, rapper Big Freedia, model Mara Martin, Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, sports journalist Emily Austin, TV host Myrka Dellanos, Roku executive Sweta Patel, Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan, and ImpactWayv executive Kathleen Ventrella in the selection committee.

Cortesi will represent the Philippines in this year’s edition of the Miss Universe pageant, and will try to exceed her predecessor Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s Top 5 finish last year.

Four Filipino women have been crowned Miss Universe — Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

RELATED: From Earth to the Universe: Who is Celeste Cortesi?