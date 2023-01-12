'I will look beyond the sash': Pinay skin expert Olivia Quido vows to be a fair Miss Universe judge

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina businesswoman and beauty specialist Olivia Quido, one of the judges of Miss Universe 2022 pageant, vowed to be fair in the upcoming coronation night happening this Sunday in New Orleans.

In a virtual press conference earlier, Quido said she will look beyond the sash for her to chose the rightful Miss Universe 2022.

“I treat this as a job interview. As a judge, kinausap na kami kung ano ang mga criteria na hinahanap namin. Speaking for myself, I’m gonna be a fair judge. I will look beyond the sash," she said.

"Titignan natin 'yung personality kung magaling ba magsalita, magaling ba ang stage presence, ang communication skills, okay din bang magsalita and how she carries herself. So again, I’ll be a fair judge,” she added.



Quido also shared a Miss Universe book containing the detals of each candidate.

“Meron ditong mga fun facts, personal accomplishments nila. We have the same questions here but different answers so sinusulat namin dito 'yung mga notes namin about the girls. Things we need to highlight about them so bawal ito mawala. Malaking trouble raw kapag nawala ko ito," she said.

Quido will be joined by Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete, rapper Big Freedia, model Mara Martin, Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, sports journalist Emily Austin, TV host Myrka Dellanos, Roku executive Sweta Patel, Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan, and ImpactWayv executive Kathleen Ventrella in the selection committee.

Quido is the founder of O Skin Med Spa and Olivia Quido Clinical Skincare. As a master esthetician, she has devoted almost 20 years to making people feel and look radiant.

Her business is again the global pageant’s skincare sponsor for its 71st edition this year.

The Olivia Quido Clinical Skincare first got on board the Miss Universe pageant in 2019. It has taken care of the delegates’ skin and complexion since then, and will continue to do so for this year’s edition, its fourth year as the official skincare sponsor.

Filipino-Italian model and realtor Celeste Cortesi will represent the Philippines in this year’s edition of the Miss Universe pageant, and will try to exceed her predecessor Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s Top 5 finish last year.

Four Filipino women have been crowned Miss Universe — Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

