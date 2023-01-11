'Iâ€™m super excited': Pinay beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of Miss Universe 2022 judges

^

Fashion and Beauty

'I’m super excited': Pinay beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of Miss Universe 2022 judges

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 11, 2023 | 3:00pm
Filipina businesswoman and beauty specialist Olivia Quido
Olivia Quido via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina businesswoman and beauty specialist Olivia Quido is one of the judges of Miss Universe 2022 pageant happening this Sunday in New Orleans, the organization announced earlier today. 

Quido will be joined by Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete, rapper Big Freedia, model Mara Martin, Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, sports journalist Emily Austin, TV host Myrka Dellanos, Roku executive Sweta Patel, Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan, and ImpactWayv executive Kathleen Ventrella in the selection committee. 

In a virtual press conference earlier, Quido told Philstar.com that she’s so blessed for being one of the judges in the prestigious pageant. 

“I’m super excited. Actually they told me the news early this year pa. I’m super excited. Finally, ina-announce nila today na I’m one of the chosen judges sa Miss Universe,” she said. 

“After 'pag announce, in just 6 minutes ang daming text message ko na na-receive, ang daming nag-congratulate, ang daming DMs [direct messages]. I’m so blessed and honor to be part of this,” she added.  

Quido also said that the Miss Universe fever is now taking New Orleans by storm.

“Intense na kasi ang dami ng pageant fans na nandito. Kanya-kanya nang raise ng flag, bitbit ang flags sa lobby. I think the excitement is already brewing and we are looking for it. Super saya. Totoo nga ang Miss Universe fever,” she said. 

Quido is the founder of O Skin Med Spa and Olivia Quido Clinical Skincare. As a master esthetician, she has devoted almost 20 years to making people feel and look radiant. 

Her business is again the global pageant’s skincare sponsor for its 71st edition this year.

The Olivia Quido Clinical Skincare first got on board the Miss Universe pageant in 2019. It has taken care of the delegates’ skin and complexion since then, and will continue to do so for this year’s edition, its fourth year as the official skincare sponsor.

Filipino-Italian model and realtor Celeste Cortesi will represent the Philippines in this year’s edition of the Miss Universe pageant, and will try to exceed her predecessor Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s Top 5 finish last year.

Four Filipino women have been crowned Miss Universe — Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

Analysis: Why Celeste Cortesi might clinch the Philippines' 5th Miss Universe crown

