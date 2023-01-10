Analysis: Why Celeste Cortesi might clinch the Philippines' 5th Miss Universe crown

MANILA, Philippines — With the anticipation for the 71st Miss Universe at fever pitch, the Philippines might just have another Miss Universe in Silvia Celeste Rabimbi Cortesi.

Halfway through the 10-day competition, the Philippine bet is slaying each day with her OOTDs (outfits of the day), arriving in the US wearing a red hot leather-and-fur ensemble and posing for the camera in a stunning Barbie-pink feathered mini dress.

She has also been doing photo shoots with Miss Universe sponsors left and right, and impressing a number of media interviewers and international pageant bloggers.

Celeste is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in this year’s edition.

Climbing the prediction charts

One of the early favorites and hot picks of various pageant vloggers, Celeste steadily climbed up the rankings of renowned beauty pageant vloggers, including the lists of former Miss Universe 2016 delegate Siera Bearchell and Filipina pageant vlogger Tita Lavinia.

Both have placed the Pinay bet in the Top 5, with the latter predicting that Celeste will win the coveted crown.

Additionally, Celeste has been in demand by various pageant sponsors, most notably MUBA Cosmetics. She was one of only five delegates who were invited to the brand’s photo shoot, alongside other heavy favorites, Miss Thailand and Miss Spain. Even pageant media from Latin countries can’t get enough of Celeste.

Tita Lavinia, in her ongoing extensive coverage of the 71st Miss Universe, said that the excitement of pageant fans is comparable to the energetic vibe in 2018 when the Philippines’ candidate and eventual winner Catriona Gray kept fans on the edge of their seats for her everyday "pasabogs."

The country's 2018 Miss Universe has since set the benchmark for pageants, which aficionados have lovingly dubbed the “Catriona” effect. Celeste, it seems, is following in Catriona’s footsteps.

Transformational journey

Celeste is arguably one of the Philippines' most beautiful Miss Universe bets, who, unsurprisingly, made heads turn in New Orleans. And beyond her stunning look and the elegance she embodies, Celeste’s endearing aura is continually making a lasting impression on her fellow candidates and the international pageant media.

Tita Lavinia even noted that people and pageant vloggers do not call her Miss Philippines but simply by her name, Celeste.

In various interviews, notably with ABS-CBN's Dyan Castillejo, Celeste has proven that her communication skills have vastly improved, answering every question with confidence and authenticity. She also tirelessly talked about her Miss Universe experience as a "transformative journey.”

Coincidentally, the 71st Miss Universe envisions its next winner to be a "transformative leader."

On Dyan’s question on which part of her transformative journey Celeste is most proud of, Celeste replied, “I never give up on what I wanted to achieve, because I wanted to show that you can be and do whatever you put your mind into as long as you are committed to your goal and vision. And that’s my transformational journey and I hope winning or not Miss Universe, that this, maybe in here, I could inspire women to really take risks and not be afraid to step out of their comfort zone.”

Fifth crown

In the same interview, Celeste promised to do her best and “be present in the moment” as her way of thanking her millions of Filipino fans who are praying fervently to the so-called "pageant gods" that the stars would align for her.

When asked if she wants to win the crown, Celeste said with much conviction: “I want to, I really really want to, and my mind is set on that, but being Miss Universe is a destiny.”

With her beauty, grit and utmost determination, Miss Universe die-hards truly believe Celeste has what it takes to be the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe.

