Miss Universe Curacao 2022 Gabriela Dos Santos in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

Miss Universe Curacao 2022 Gabriela dos Santos is currently in quarantine in her hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Curacao Gabriela dos Santos has not given up the fight for the Miss Universe 2022 crown as she recuperates from COVID-19 while in quarantine.

Last week, Latvia's Jekaterina "Kate" Alexeeva withdrew her participation at the 71st edition of Miss Universe after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dos Santos, on the other hand, has not said she will also withdraw from the competition.

On her Instagram Stories today, she posted her photos while in quarantine, including the healthy juices she was taking in and a positive quote to get her by. She also spent her morning signing the official Miss Universe book.

"Quarantining in such an exciting time has shown me how powerful self reflection can be," she wrote as caption on her Instagram Stories and post today.

In another post where she confirmed she contracted the virus, Dos Santos also posted an uplifting message for herself and for her followers.

"Life isn't always perfect, despite the fact that I tested positive for Covid during the @missuniverse competition, It hasn’t stopped me from staying positive and smiling.

"These moments of difficulty should motivate us to become even stronger. It is challenging, but I chose to look at the silver lining and accept that life is full of unexpected twists and turns. No matter what comes our way, we must never give up on ourselves or our dreams! I feel empowered knowing that I'm stronger than any challenge and ready to conquer anything!" she ended her post.

Miss Curacao is among the 83 entrants at the 71st edition of the Miss Universe pageant set to take place on January 15 (Manila time) in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Celeste Cortesi will try to win the fifth title for the Philippines.

