Fashion and Beauty

Precious Paula Nicole wears Filipino indigenous-inspired outfit at DragCon UK

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 7, 2023 | 2:22pm
MANILA, Philippines — "Drag Race Philippines" Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole proudly showed off her love for the Philippines as she strutted on the pink runway of RuPaul's DragCon United Kingdom (UK) 2023.

The Philippines' first drag superstar wore a red and yellow indigenous-inspired attire, with beads, bracelets and earrings as accessories to give off a traditionally regal Darna-like look.

Precious' booth at the convention was designed as a sari-sari store covered with brand logos of Maggi, Coca-Cola and San Miguel Beer switched out to bear her name —spelled "PR3CIOU5" — and words like "delicious," "ambitious" and "drag race superstar."

At the booth's entrance is a poster of the Divine Divas, Precious' drag trio with Viñas DeLuxe and Brigiding, both alums of "Drag Race Philippines." The floor is adorned with a pink picnic mat pattern and hearts ala carenderia, while a wall in the back is decorated with photos of the Golden Gays.

Shortly after winning "Drag Race Philippines," the drag queen set up a foundation to assist the organization catering to older members of the local LGBTQ community.

Also in attendance at DragCon UK are fellow "Drag Race Philippines" contestants Prince and Corazon, coincidentally the two earliest boots of the reality competition's debut season.

Other international drag queens at the convention include Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Trinity the Tuck, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Jimbo, Onyx, Sum Ting Wong, Alyssa Hunter, "Drag Race Philippines" judge Jiggly Caliente, Michelle Visage and, of course, "the mother of them all," RuPaul.

Precious' time on "Drag Race Philippines" was highlighted by her charm and authenticity, which led to her election as "president" during the Ru-lections, her many outfits dedicated to her mother, an entertaining impersonation of Regine Velasquez in front of "Asia's Songbird" herself, and transforming her youngest brother John-John — who had traveled from Bicol — into a drag queen.

Apart from the title, Precious also won P1 million and a one-year supply of ONE/SIZE beauty cosmetics by Filipino-American makeup artist Patrick Starrr.

