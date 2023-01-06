^

Celeste Cortesi receives sash for Miss Universe 2022, bonds with roommate Miss Italy

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 6, 2023 | 4:44pm
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi's official Miss Universe headshot
Miss Universe Philippines via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' representative to Miss Universe 2022 Celeste Cortesi has received her country's sash which she will don at the 71st edition of the pageant next week.

The Instagram account of Miss Universe Philippines shared a photo of Cortesi, in a sparkling purple and silver outfit, wearing the Philippines sash beside other countries' sashes at the Miss Universe 2022 registration and fitting.

It also reposted a video from the official Miss Universe account of Cortesi playing a game with her roommate for the duration of Miss Universe 2022, Italy's Virginia Stablum.

Coincidentally, Cortesi is part-Italian on her father's side and grew up in Parma in the northern part of Italy.

Cortesi and Stablum faced off in a mini-game where they had to give the first word that comes to mind after being given a letter.

Stablum went first and answered "N" with "Naples," "G" with "genius," "E" with "Elephant," "R" with "Ravenna," while Cortesi got "J" with "jetlag," "K" with "Katy Perry," "Z" with "Zebra" and "C" with her own name.

Both answered "hotel" for "H," "Philippines" for "P" and gave differing answers for "Y," "L," "M" and "W," and the Italian beauty queen just narrowly beat Cortesi to say "universe" for "U" and "France" for F.

The two contestants invited viewers to suggest other games they could play since they would be together for the next week until the pageant ends.

Miss Universe 2022 will be on January 14, 2023, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States, where Cortesi is competing to bring home the Philippines' fifth-ever crown.

RELATED: Miss Universe 2022 delegates arrive in New Orleans

