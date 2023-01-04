^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Universe 2022 delegates arrive in New Orleans

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 8:47am
Miss Universe 2022 delegates arrive in New Orleans
Philippines' Celeste Cortesi at Terminal 3 of Los Angeles International Airport in United States.
Instagram/celeste_cortesi

MANILA, Philippines — Majority of the delegates for the 71st Miss Universe edition arrived today in New Orleans, Louisiana as January 3 and 4 were assigned as registration days.

It is also the start of the fitting for the production number dresses and footwear, as well as photo shoot for the souvenir program's official portraits.

Filipino shoemaker Joaquin "Jojo" Bragais is the official footwear provider for this year's pageant. He was also the official footwear designer of the 69th Miss Universe edition. For the coming New Orleans pageant, Jojo designed the "Maureen" shoe line for the candidates. The first batch of the said footwear has been shipped to Louisiana.

Olivia Quido is still the pageant's official skincare for the third consecutive year now.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Rabimbi Cortesi departed for the US in mid-December to prepare for the last stretch of her pageant journey. A few other delegates also left their respective countries around the same time as Celeste.

All of the other delegates must arrive at their official residence by tomorrow, January 4.

Here are this year's official candidates. They were grouped according to geographical locations and/or continents.

Asia/Oceania

  • Kristina Ayanian (Armenia)
  • Monique Riley (Australia)
  • Evlin Khalifa (Bahrain)
  • Tashi Chosen (Bhutan)
  • Manita Hang (Cambodia)
  • Jiang Sichen (China)
  • Divita Rai (India)
  • Laksmi De-Neefe Suardana (Indonesia)
  • Marybelen Sakamoto (Japan)
  • Diana Tashimbetova (Kazakhstan)
  • Hanna Kim (Korea)
  • Altynai Botoyarova (Kyrgyzstan)
  • Payengxa Lor (Laos)
  • Yasmina Zaytoun (Lebanon)
  • Lesley Cheam (Malaysia)
  • Zar Li Moe (Myanmar)
  • Sophiya Bhujel (Nepal)
  • Celeste Rabimbi Cortesi (Philippines)
  • Carissa Yap (Singapore)
  • Anna Sueangam-iam (Thailand)
  • Aleyna Sirin (Turkiye)
  • Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau (Vietnam)

North and Central America

  • Ashley Lightburn (Belize)
  • Amelia Tu (Canada)
  • Fernanda Rodriguez (Costa Rica)
  • Alejandra Guajardo (El Salvador)
  • Ivana Batchelor (Guatemala)
  • Rebecca Rodriguez (Honduras)
  • Irma Miranda (Mexico)
  • Norma Huembes (Nicaragua)
  • Solaris Barba (Panama)
  • R'Bonney Gabriel (USA)

Europe

  • Deta Kokomani (Albania)
  • Chayenne van Aarle (Belgium)
  • Kristina Plamenova (Bulgaria)
  • Arijana Podgajski (Croatia)
  • Sara Mikulenkova (Czech Republic)
  • Petra Hamalainen (Finland)
  • Floriane Bascou (France)
  • Soraya Kohlmann (Germany)
  • Noki Simbani (Great Britain)
  • Korona Emmanouilidou (Greece)
  • Hrafnitildur Haraldsdottir (Iceland)
  • Virginia Stablum (Italy)
  • Roksana Ibrahimi (Kosovo)
  • Kate Alexeeva (Latvia)
  • Maxine Formosa (Malta)
  • Ona Moody (Netherlands)
  • Ida Hauan (Norway)
  • Aleksandra Klepaczka (Poland)
  • Telma Madeira (Portugal)
  • Anna Linnikova (Russia)
  • Karolina Michalcikova (Slovak Republic)
  • Alicia Faubel (Spain)
  • Alia Giundi (Switzerland)
  • Viktoria Apanasenko (Ukraine)

Africa

  • Swelia Antonio (Angola)
  • Issie Marie Princesse (Cameroon)
  • Alba Isabel Obama (Equatorial Guinea)
  • Engracia Mofuman (Ghana)
  • Alexandrina Belle-Etoile (Mauritius)
  • Cassia Sharpley (Namibia)
  • Montana Onose Felix (Nigeria)
  • Gabriella Gonthier (Seychelles)
  • Ndavi Nokeri (South Africa)

Caribbean and Latin America

  • Barbara Cabrera (Argentina)
  • Kiara Arends (Aruba)
  • Angel Cartwright (Bahamas)
  • Camila Sanabria (Bolivia)
  • Mia Mamede (Brazil)
  • Lia Claxton (British Virgin Islands)
  • Chloe Powery-Doxey (Cayman Islands)
  • Sofia Depassier (Chile)
  • Maria Fernanda Aristizabal (Colombia)
  • Gabriela dos Santos (Curacao)
  • Andreina Martinez (Dominican Republic)
  • Nayelhi Gonzalez (Ecuador)
  • Mideline Phelizor (Haiti)
  • Toshami Calvin (Jamaica)
  • Lea Ashmore (Paraguay)
  • Alessia Bovegno (Peru)
  • Ashley Cariño (Puerto Rico)
  • Sheris Paul (St. Lucia)
  • Carla Romero (Uruguay)
  • Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela), and
  • Tya Jane Ramey (Trinidad and Tobago)

The 71st Miss Universe pageant will unfold at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14 (January 15 in Manila). The coronation night will be broadcast live on ABS-CBN, the Kapamilya channel and iWantTV. Stay tuned!

