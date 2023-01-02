^

'Unfrozen beauty': Subtle, more natural look for 2023

January 2, 2023 | 10:42am
Dr. Maria Eliza Sanchez, resident dermatologist at Idara Aesthetics, said that new treatments would enhance patients without making them look "frozen." 
MANILA, Philippines — It's all about subtle and natural beauty this year as trendspotters say many people are looking to look more au naturel. 

Preventive skincare has been included in the list of beauty trends for the past few years and is still included in this year's list. Like in years past, preventive skincare is achieved through a regimen that can include surgical and non-surgical treatments.  

For instance, YouCanClinic.com said surgical and non-surgical treatments will continue to be popular this year. 

Prioritizing facial assesments is basically the first step as dermatologists assess facial symmetry, facial proportion and skin quality. 

"Facial assessments are especially important when a client is looking for a natural look that enhances their natural beauty, but wants something other than the standardized look," the article noted. 

As earlier suggested, many people, including influencers, will opt for a more natural look this year.

"As such, subtle tweaks and natural aesthetic treatments are expected to be on the rise throughout 2023, with people seeking treatments that allow for low-maintenance beauty routines," it added. 

The article also said that consulting an accredited practitioner is a must. "Be sure to check reviews to find out more information, carry out research on the aesthetic clinic itself, and ask around when you’re interested in finding an aesthetic practitioner," it said. 

Meanwhile, a dermatologist revealed that there are new beauty treatments in store for this year. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Dr. Maria Eliza Sanchez, resident dermatologist at Idara Aesthetics, said the new treatments would enhance patients without making them look "frozen." 

“So, puro mga more of intradermal injections that are also promoting collagen formation and, at the same time, hindi siya matatakot na mukha silang frozen,” Sanchez said.  

“Parang fresh lang sila and, at the same time, ang effect niya is collagen renewal. Hindi ka matatakot,” she added. 

“The procedures are the collagen injections that are now like the Profhilo and also the derma lift botox so we have a lot of these here and that you wouldn't be scared. 'Yun kasi ang common fear nila sa botox e, na magmumukha silang frozen,” she explained. 

Speaking to Elle UK, aesthetic physician Dr. Wassim Taktouk explained what Profhilo is and how it works. 

"Profhilo is a ‘beneath the skin’ hyaluronic acid (HA) moisturizing treatment, that delivers HA deeper into the skin than any topical HA serum can. It contains one of the highest concentrations of pure hyaluronic acid on the market at 62mg per 2ml syringe," Dr. Taktouk explained.

He added that it "targets multiple layers of the skin to restore firmness, tone and elasticity at levels that cannot be achieved through the application of skincare products onto the skin surface alone."

Dr. Sanchez said that the procedures she mentioned do not have side effects.

“You wouldn't hear any side effects from the patients kasi ang side effects ay gaganda lang sila, magmumukha silang bata,” she said.  

“Of course, all the treatments here are being performed by professionals and doctors. We use FDA-approved machines with guaranteed results,” she added.  

Owned by Phil Lipnica, Idara Aesthetics recently opened its latest branch at the Ayala Malls Feliz in Pasig City. 

