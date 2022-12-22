^

Fashion and Beauty

Olay's best-selling Super Serums now in super cute minis sizes

Philstar.com
December 22, 2022 | 4:50pm
Olay's best-selling Super Serums now in super cute minis sizes
You can now bring your favorite products wherever you go as it now comes in a new 15mL mini size.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Olay Luminous Niacinamide + AHA Super Serum and Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Serum are taking the word super to a whole new level.

You can now bring your favorite products wherever you go as it now comes in a new 15ml mini size.

While real life has taken a lot of the time you have to properly care for yourself, Olay continues to be at the forefront of skincare by updating and innovating the right products for you.

You can now release that inner glow wherever you go because Olay Luminous Niacinamide + AHA Super Serum and Olay Luminous  Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Serum now come in 15mL mini sizes, made to fit in your handbag among your other belongings or perfect for trying out.

Allow the power of Niacinamide + AHA to reduce stubborn blemish marks while the Niacinamide + Vitamin C tandem penetrates 10 layers deep to address those dark spots to even out your skin tone. So whether you’re at work or on a road trip, you can ensure smoother, glowing, and not to mention 2x clearer and 2x brighter skin.

What are you waiting for? Bring out the superwoman in you and head on over to your nearest Watson’s branch or check ‘em out through Shopee to score #OlayMinis!

Their suggested promotion price of 50% off will be available in all leading retailers nationwide until the end of the year. Grab Olay’s Super Serums for as low as P375.

OLAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Olay's best-selling Super Serums now in super cute minis sizes
1 hour ago

Olay's best-selling Super Serums now in super cute minis sizes

1 hour ago
You can now bring your favorite products wherever you go as it now comes in a new 15mL mini size.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Albert Andrada to showcase Filipino haute couture at Paris Fashion Week 2023
2 days ago

Albert Andrada to showcase Filipino haute couture at Paris Fashion Week 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Filipino fashion designer Albert Andrada will showcase his creativity as he takes the runways of Paris for the Paris Fashion...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe unveils new crown worth almost $6M
2 days ago

Miss Universe unveils new crown worth almost $6M

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The Miss Universe Organization yesterday unveiled "The Crown Number 12: Force for Good" crafted by world-renowned luxury jeweler...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe Korea 2022 shares how to achieve the 'K-pop Idol Look'
3 days ago

Miss Universe Korea 2022 shares how to achieve the 'K-pop Idol Look'

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
"Korean makeup applies highlights on the lower eye area," the New York-based model revealed. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Aces & Queens, Rotary International District 3830 launch Miss Rotary pageant
3 days ago

Aces & Queens, Rotary International District 3830 launch Miss Rotary pageant

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
The Rotary International District 3830, in cooperation with beauty camp Aces & Queens, recently announced the maiden edition...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Uniqlo x Marni fall-winter 2022 collection has pieces even for hot weather
7 days ago

Uniqlo x Marni fall-winter 2022 collection has pieces even for hot weather

By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 7 days ago
Global apparel retailer Uniqlo recently welcomed the launch of the second drop of its continuing collaboration with Italian...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with