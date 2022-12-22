Olay's best-selling Super Serums now in super cute minis sizes

You can now bring your favorite products wherever you go as it now comes in a new 15mL mini size.

MANILA, Philippines — Olay Luminous Niacinamide + AHA Super Serum and Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Serum are taking the word super to a whole new level.

While real life has taken a lot of the time you have to properly care for yourself, Olay continues to be at the forefront of skincare by updating and innovating the right products for you.

You can now release that inner glow wherever you go because Olay Luminous Niacinamide + AHA Super Serum and Olay Luminous Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Serum now come in 15mL mini sizes, made to fit in your handbag among your other belongings or perfect for trying out.

Allow the power of Niacinamide + AHA to reduce stubborn blemish marks while the Niacinamide + Vitamin C tandem penetrates 10 layers deep to address those dark spots to even out your skin tone. So whether you’re at work or on a road trip, you can ensure smoother, glowing, and not to mention 2x clearer and 2x brighter skin.

What are you waiting for? Bring out the superwoman in you and head on over to your nearest Watson’s branch or check ‘em out through Shopee to score #OlayMinis!

Their suggested promotion price of 50% off will be available in all leading retailers nationwide until the end of the year. Grab Olay’s Super Serums for as low as P375.