Miss Universe Korea 2022 shares how to achieve the 'K-pop Idol Look'

The 28-year-old former English teacher Hanna Kim will represent South Korea at the 71st Miss Universe pageant in January 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Korea 2022 Hanna Kim showed pageant fans how to do the 'K-pop Idol Look' on the Miss Universe YouTube channel.

The 28-year-old former English teacher pointed out how different Korean face painting is from the West.

After applying her foundation for the first step, she advised to make the eye area "very matte." She mixed two earth-toned eye shadow colors and applied them to her lids.

How far you want go when applying lid color, she emphasized, is determined by pressing one's finger into the eyelid. This will allow one to see the bounds of the eye's crease and contour color.

The next step is to mix two mid-tone shades and apply them to the crease.

"Korean makeup applies highlights on the lower eye area," the New York-based model revealed.

Hanna taught English for a while in Korea, but she stopped teaching when COVID-19 struck her country in April 2022.

"I auditioned for an airline company and that's when I had my makeup done by a professional. I realized it can change not just how a person looks, but the whole vibe," she shared.

As a tip, she suggested applying a dab of yellow or brown shadow at the end of each eye area.

Kim said makeup application is very different in the United States.

She demonstrated this with a painting brush daubed with concealer. She then applied it on the inner lid then dabbed it with a translucent color to make the eyes pop out a bit.

In the middle of her makeup tutorial, Hanna took time to reminisce the passing of her dad. She recalled his untimely demise and encouraged families of cancer patients to stay hopeful. She shared that she is now starting to build a foundation for cancer awareness.

"Where you put your blush on is very important," she advised after a few minutes.

WATCH: Beauty queen shares tips on how to achieve the K-pop idol look

The next step was to dab a blusher underneath her eye area. She explained that this is different from the usual stroke that Americans do to contour their faces.

To achieve a "nose effect," Hanna said one can apply a mid tone at the sides of the nose bridge and dab a pearly shade at the tip of the nose. She completed the look by applying a reddish-pink lip color at the insides of her natural lip line.

The Korean beauty shared that she is now "pretty good" in doing her own makeup, and she sometimes does the makeup of her mom and some friends.

Hanna is one of 79 hopefuls for the 71st Miss Universe edition. The 2022 coronation night will unfold on January 14, 2023 from New Orleans, Louisiana. — Video from Miss Universe YouTube channel

