Uniqlo x Marni fall-winter 2022 collection has pieces even for hot weather

MANILA, Philippines — It’s time to gather together for holiday sorties. With all these social activities on your calendar, it is always a challenge to choose outfits that will keep you stylish and at the same time comfortable enough to circulate with the other guests. After all, this is the perfect time to catch up with people you have missed during the lockdown era.

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo recently welcomed the launch of the second drop of its continuing collaboration with Italian luxury fashion house Marni. The collaboration’s LifeWear collection marries the Japanese label’s craftsmanship, technology and simplicity with Marni’s unique approach to fabric and color. The new ‘60s-inspired fall-winter 2022 collection is born of the fusion of these two design philosophies that while envisioned largely to bring comfort and warmth during winter days, invigorates everyday styling with color and playfulness and also includes lightweight scarves, skirts, pants and vests that can also be used during hotter days.

The collection features 100% silk furoshiki scarves with hand-painted style patterns that are a feast for the eyes. In addition to being smooth and soft to the touch, the characteristic luster and sleekness of silk results in gorgeous draping. As an accessory, it adds a pop of color when worn around the neck or to accent a hairstyle.

Wrapping with furoshiki, a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth, has been an important part of Japanese culture since time immemorial, giving rise to countless wrapping techniques. The “watermelon wrapping” technique developed for carrying round objects makes for a perfect mini bag to carry small items as wallets and cell phones, while the “flower petal wrapping” technique, which creates a knot resembling a flower, is perfect for wrapping gifts for someone special.

Likewise, Uniqlo’s latest LifeWear collection features a line of thoughtful and versatile pieces that are perfect for partying and functional enough to be included in your basic wardrobe beyond the holidays. For its fourth collaboration with designer Maiko Korogouchi’s fashion brand Mame Kurogouchi, the latest LifeWear collection features a line of timeless designs that incorporate innovative materials to offer ultra-comfortable innerwear pieces and outfits that can effortlessly take you from day to night while hugging you in all the right places.

Those who have booked their holidays abroad will enjoy the silky smooth feel of the latest Heattech wool blend that was developed especially for this collection. Winter looks good in layered outfits that include crew neck and turtleneck T-shirts with curved bottom edges, as well as leggings, along with sleeveless tops and bra T-shirts that are snug but don’t restrict movement.

To feel extra glam in any outfit, LifeWear also features Body Shaper Shorts in a sheer material that gently sculpts the body with soft comfort. Variations in the fabric are deftly designed to support the thigh, rear, stomach, and other body parts for a pleasant fit. The elegant and expanded line of items include bustiers and shorts in soft 3D souffle yarn, as well as refined see-through Heattech tights and socks, offered in neutrals and the seasonal color, deep khaki. There’s no feeling of stress from tugging and pulling as the shapewear will help you mingle without the jiggle.

The brand likewise launched its latest sustainability initiative at its third roadside store that is ready to serve fashion-conscious shoppers in Sta. Rosa, Laguna’s Nuvali area. Apart from the wide selection of the latest outfits for men, women, and kids, the roadside store also features the first-ever Green Park by Ayala.

The Nuvali Roadside Store highlights the retailer’s sustainability mission with a special corner that shares how the brand champions people and planet. Customers can see the information of how their favorite pieces are sustainably made and sourced and they can also drop off their pre-loved pieces here via the Re.Uniqlo box, for reusing and upcycling. The space also proudly displays upcycled furniture made from roped plastics and old denim scraps by JunkNot.

Outside, the Green Park has a bicycle rack, a kids’ active zone, and a pedal power charging station for the community to experience and enjoy. A mural painted by local artist AG Saño conveys the brand’s campaign about caring for the environment.

Early this month, the brand opened its doors in SM City Baliwag, its first in Bulacan. With this, the label aims to bring LifeWear closer to Bulakenyos, providing them with a new range of quality clothing fit for their everyday lifestyle.

