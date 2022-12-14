^

Fashion and Beauty

Uniqlo x Marni fall-winter 2022 collection has pieces even for hot weather

Maan D' Asis Pamaran - Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 7:38pm
Uniqlo x Marni fall-winter 2022 collection has pieces even for hot weather
Uniqlo x Marni fall-winter 2022 collection
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — It’s time to gather together for holiday sorties. With all these social activities on your calendar, it is always a challenge to choose outfits that will keep you stylish and at the same time comfortable enough to circulate with the other guests. After all, this is the perfect time to catch up with people you have missed during the lockdown era. 

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo recently welcomed the launch of the second drop of its continuing collaboration with Italian luxury fashion house Marni. The collaboration’s LifeWear collection marries the Japanese label’s craftsmanship, technology and simplicity with Marni’s unique approach to fabric and color. The new ‘60s-inspired fall-winter 2022 collection is born of the fusion of these two design philosophies that while envisioned largely to bring comfort and warmth during winter days, invigorates everyday styling with color and playfulness and also includes lightweight scarves, skirts, pants and vests that can also be used during hotter days.
The collection features 100% silk furoshiki scarves with hand-painted style patterns that are a feast for the eyes. In addition to being smooth and soft to the touch, the characteristic luster and sleekness of silk results in gorgeous draping. As an accessory, it adds a pop of color when worn around the neck or to accent a hairstyle. 

Wrapping with furoshiki, a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth, has been an important part of Japanese culture since time immemorial, giving rise to countless wrapping techniques. The “watermelon wrapping” technique developed for carrying round objects makes for a perfect mini bag to carry small items as wallets and cell phones, while the “flower petal wrapping” technique, which creates a knot resembling a flower, is perfect for wrapping gifts for someone special. 

Likewise, Uniqlo’s latest LifeWear collection features a line of thoughtful and versatile pieces that are perfect for partying and functional enough to be included in your basic wardrobe beyond the holidays. For its fourth collaboration with designer Maiko Korogouchi’s fashion brand Mame Kurogouchi, the latest LifeWear collection features a line of timeless designs that incorporate innovative materials to offer ultra-comfortable innerwear pieces and outfits that can effortlessly take you from day to night while hugging you in all the right places.  

Those who have booked their holidays abroad will enjoy the silky smooth feel of the latest Heattech wool blend that was developed especially for this collection. Winter looks good in layered outfits that include crew neck and turtleneck T-shirts with curved bottom edges, as well as leggings, along with sleeveless tops and bra T-shirts that are snug but don’t restrict movement. 

To feel extra glam in any outfit, LifeWear also features Body Shaper Shorts in a sheer material that gently sculpts the body with soft comfort. Variations in the fabric are deftly designed to support the thigh, rear, stomach, and other body parts for a pleasant fit. The elegant and expanded line of items include bustiers and shorts in soft 3D souffle yarn, as well as refined see-through Heattech tights and socks, offered in neutrals and the seasonal color, deep khaki. There’s no feeling of stress from tugging and pulling as the shapewear will help you mingle without the jiggle. 

The brand likewise launched its latest sustainability initiative at its third roadside store that is ready to serve fashion-conscious shoppers in Sta. Rosa, Laguna’s Nuvali area.  Apart from the wide selection of the latest outfits for men, women, and kids, the roadside store also features the first-ever Green Park by Ayala. 

The Nuvali Roadside Store highlights the retailer’s sustainability mission with a special corner that shares how the brand champions people and planet. Customers can see the information of how their favorite pieces are sustainably made and sourced and they can also drop off their pre-loved pieces here via the Re.Uniqlo box, for reusing and upcycling. The space also proudly displays upcycled furniture made from roped plastics and old denim scraps by JunkNot.

Outside, the Green Park has a bicycle rack, a kids’ active zone, and a pedal power charging station for the community to experience and enjoy. A mural painted by local artist AG Saño conveys the brand’s campaign about caring for the environment.

Early this month, the brand opened its doors in SM City Baliwag, its first in Bulacan. With this, the label aims to bring LifeWear closer to Bulakenyos, providing them with a new range of quality clothing fit for their everyday lifestyle.

RELATED: WATCH: Jose Mari Chan, Issa Litton funny exchange over Chan's number of grandchildren

IF MARNI

UNIQLO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Uniqlo x Marni fall-winter 2022 collection has pieces even for hot weather
1 hour ago

Uniqlo x Marni fall-winter 2022 collection has pieces even for hot weather

By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 1 hour ago
Global apparel retailer Uniqlo recently welcomed the launch of the second drop of its continuing collaboration with Italian...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Filipino clothing line, artist collaborate with international brands for new fashion collections
2 hours ago

Filipino clothing line, artist collaborate with international brands for new fashion collections

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Netflix and NBA team the Orlando Magic got a taste of Filipino flavor following new collaborations with creatives of Filipino...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Philippines' Hannah Arnold shares concept behind Filipiniana Barbie Miss International national costume
1 day ago

Philippines' Hannah Arnold shares concept behind Filipiniana Barbie Miss International national costume

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold looks like a living doll wearing a Filipiniana.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Designer Jacquemus: from micro-bag to massive success
1 day ago

Designer Jacquemus: from micro-bag to massive success

By Olga Nedbaeva | 1 day ago
With several vacancies at top fashion houses, Simon Porte Jacquemus has fended off offers from big names, arguing...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
2023 men&rsquo;s style inspo: Cop these looks with 6 new brands at Rustan&rsquo;s
Sponsored
2 days ago

2023 men’s style inspo: Cop these looks with 6 new brands at Rustan’s

By Euden Valdez | 2 days ago
Rustan’s, a leading fashion source for Filipinos, is introducing new brands you can hunt this season. Here are looks...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, Bela Padilla twinning in designer safety pin dress
4 days ago

Bea Alonzo, Bela Padilla twinning in designer safety pin dress

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The dress in question is a black sleeveless top and skirt with a side slit and that noticeable Versace hand-printed silk scarf...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with