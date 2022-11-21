^

Fashion and Beauty

Cosmo Manila 2022 levels up bikini contest

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 21, 2022 | 11:27am
Cosmo Manila 2022 levels up bikini contest
Cosmo Manila 2022 featured four segments which were LED Costume, Candy Costume, Victoria Secret and Cosmo Bikini.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Producer Marc Cubales aimed to level up bikini contests in the country by recently staging Cosmo Manila 2022 held recently in the Skydome of SM North Edsa.

Cosmo Manila 2022 featured four segments, including LED (light-emitting diode) Costume, Candy Costume, Victoria Secret and Cosmo Bikini. 

Jovy Angel and Morena Carlos were hailed as Cosmo Manila 2022 King and Queen and bagged P200,000. 

The 1st runner-ups are Nash Mendoza and Aya Valdez, followed by RJ de Vera and Dimpol Ortega, Christian Villarin and Anita Gomez, and Simon Abrenica and Sahara Cruz as finalists.

Judges included film director Jeffrey Jeturian, director Jay Altarejos, fashion designer Joyce Penas Pilarsky, as well as Christian Singson, Joni McNab, Anthony Flores, G. Louie Gamboa, Gus Apostol, Angeline Alip, Karlo Vergara, John Minas, Dr. Ramon Ramos, Mannix Carancho, and Aaron Domingo.

