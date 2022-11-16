Ifugao weaves as NFTs? Digital fashion is the future, says designer

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged last year with iconic houses like Dolce&Gabbana and Jimmy Choo launching their own NFT collections.

It continues, and was even the focus of attention at last March's first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week and the recently concluded fashion weeks.

So, it comes as not a surprise to hear of Filipino social enterprise Kandama planning to launch the NFTs of its Ifugao weaves, including the ones worn by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach for the Vogue Italia editorial back in August 2021.

For Kandama chief executive officer and Creative Director Victor Baguilat Jr., NFT is “the future of Filipino fashion.”

Let's do a little backtrack with this oft-confusing term that is consuming the digital space.

NFTs are digital assets that can be bought online and owned with a unique code. It can come in any form such as art, music, games, videos and so much more. In the case of some NFTs, their physical versions can be owned, such as the case of Metaverse Fashion Week as stated on its website.

Meanwhile, Kandama is an artisanal fashion enterprise that promotes and preserves the tradition of handloom weaving and provide opportunities for women in Julongan village in Kiangan, Ifugao.

Baguilat had this realization when he showcased his latest collection, "The Emancipation of Maria Clara," at the New York Fashion Week last September.

“There were three other brands which just launched their NFT collection. When I heard that some brands that are familiar to me started doing NFTs, that's when I realized that maybe that's really the right direction,” Baguilat said in an online forum last October 19.

To do this, Baguilat is partnering with Filipino-led blockchain firm Tetrix to produce the digital twins of some indigenous fashion pieces like the ones worn by Wurtzbach and those that were showcased during the past Paris Fashion Week, Melbourne Fashion Week, and several global fashion events.

This move, he said, will make Kandama pieces more widely accessible.

Each Kandama NFT will have its own unique code, proving the authenticity of the physical garment it represents. Interested buyers will have to use the digital wallet Pitaka, which is the official carrier of Kandama NFTs.

“Innovation is key to preservation,” Baguilat shared. “Infusing technology with tradition is essentially part of my vision. The other important thing we’re looking at is ensuring that ethical credentials will be easily ascertained by our customers. It can guarantee our products' authenticity and prove to our customers that we are truly a sustainable cultural and social enterprise. Web3 is the future of indigenous weaves.”

Fashion NFT is a whole new, specific concept. Under the wider umbrella of digital fashion, it can be confusing, but it comes with a safeguard through the unique code that comes with it.

As an illustration of what digital fashion can be, check out this video that features former Buzzfeed staff and now YouTube content creator Safiya Nygaard.

WATCH: American YouTube content creator Safiya Nygaard wears digital clothes for a week

— Video from Safiya Nygaard YouTube channel

