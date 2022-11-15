WATCH: Heart Evangelista still in shock with Victoria Beckham encounter

MANILA, Philippines — Over a month after posted by “Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham on her Instagram page, Heart Evangelista is still on fashion heaven.

“I’m so shocked!” Heart told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview last Thursday of how her initial reaction after seeing the Spice Girl’s post describing the Filipina actress as looking “incredible” and the “perfect muse” for Beckham’s namesake brand.

In Victoria’s post, Heart can be seen modeling an outfit from Victoria's brand after Heart attended Beckham’s spring-summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.

“Thank you for coming to my #VBSS23 show,” added Victoria.

“Actually, napa-double, triple take ako (before) I thought it was my account,” Heart admitted in the interview with Philstar.com following her attendance of New York-based Josie Natori’s 45th anniversary show in The Peninsula Manila Hotel.

“They were very, very nice. The whole team was very, very nice. They dressed me up. I was very flattered!” Heart giggly reminisced her encounter with the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer. It was like a meeting of two ‘90s icons, since Heart has been a heartthrob since the ‘90s.

Following her successful Milan and Paris fashion weeks attendance last September and October, Heart’s current style mood is sticking with the classics.

“I’ve always been mixing different kinds. I want to be comfortable. I want to be classic with a little bit of edge.”

For the holidays, her style tip: “It’s all about feeling good. If you feel good, you look good. No matter what mood you’re in, if you feel good about yourself, it helps the mood.” — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

