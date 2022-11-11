^

Fashion and Beauty

Belle Mariano to release first fashion collection with international label

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 12:23pm
Belle Mariano to release first fashion collection with international label
Belle Mariano (right) with Binibining Pilipinas 2022 queens (left)
MANILA, Philippines — Seoul International Drama Awards’ Outstanding Asian Star 2022 Belle Mariano will launch her first handpicked collection as the first Filipino endorser of international fashion label Shein.

During Belle’s recent launch as brand ambassador in Shein’s first Philippines pop-up store in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, the brand’s Head of Marketing for Southeast Asia, Vivian He, told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview that Belle’s picks will be launched by the end of this year and will cover many styles – from casual to travel.

“Actually, I’m a dress type of girl. And I also go for basics – plain top, matched with whatever ‘pag dating sa baba,” Belle described her personal style in a speech during the launch.

When asked what to expect from her collection, she quipped: “Actually guys, marami! Mahihirapan kayo pumuli sa sobrang dami!”

Related: Belle Mariano is first Filipina to win at Seoul International Drama Awards

Belle is now busy promoting her new movie with love team partner Donny Pangilinan, “An Inconvenient Love.”

Through the characters Ayef and Manny (Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan respectively), “An Inconvenient Love” describes love in this age.

“Sa hassle ng buhay ngayon, gusto mo pa ba magpahassle sa pag-ibig? This movie is a fresh take on the typical Filipino rom-coms we are familiar with while still emanating the same warmth of Star Cinema,” Star Cinema described the movie in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

The official trailer for “An Inconvenient Love” will be released tomorrow, November 12. It will be showing in cinemas starting November 23 and will mark Star Cinema’s big screen comeback.

RELATED: She’s into Shein: Belle Mariano shines as international fashion brand’s first Filipina ambassador

BELLE MARIANO

DONBELLE

DONNY PANGILINAN
