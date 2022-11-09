Nothing to hide: 4 simple steps to prevent hyperpigmentation and get even skin all over

There are some simple ways to deal with hyperpigmentation so you don’t have to feel self-conscious or limited in the way that you dress up and present yourself.

MANILA, Philippines — Filters are fine when you are online, but IRL is a different matter. Skin issues like hyperpigmentation, which many Pinays are prone to, can be worrisome as you head back to the office or finally catch up again with friends.

Hyperpigmentation according to Healthline.com isn’t necessarily a condition but a term used when skin is darker than its natural color due to overproduction of melanin.

Factors like sun exposure, inflammation caused by skin trauma (because of vigorous rubbing, acne or eczema), and melasma caused by hormone production, can lead to age spots or sunspots; or certain areas of the body such as underarms, inner thighs and knees becoming darker than the rest.

The good news is there are some simple ways to deal with hyperpigmentation so you don’t have to feel self-conscious or limited in the way that you dress up and present yourself. Tick off these tips that help you have it all—full-body light, even skin without any worries!

1. Choose a bath essential that deals with dark areas

A soap or body wash that’s already designed to address areas prone to darkening can be a big help. Bath products that contain kojic acid is a favorite because of its lightening benefits, and its use in helping treat skin issues like sun damage and age spots.

The kojie.san Skin Lightening Classic Soap, kojie.san Skin Lightening Soap with Hydromoist and kojie.san Skin Lightening Hydromoist Body Wash all contain high-grade kojic acid that’s made more potent with the innovative Zero Pigment Light.

This technology zeroes in on dark spots, age spots, scars, melasma and hyperpigmentation to effectively lighten and even out skin tone in all areas of your body! Plus, there’s no need to reach for more products when one can do the job.

2. Say no to friction

When it comes to shopping or perusing your closet, it’s good to select clothing items that will not cause any chafing in parts of the body, especially under your arms and on your inner thighs. Constant rubbing on these areas can make the skin look darker so it’s better to fill your wardrobe with OOTDs that are both pretty and comfy.

3. Double up to protect your progress

Just because we live in a tropical country doesn’t mean you should skip the lotion.

After bathing, it should be the next step in your body care routine. Lotions offer both protection and moisture for your skin. Use one that contains SPF to ward off UV rays, which send your pigment production into overdrive. Being exposed (remember that UV rays get through even if it’s cloudy) can leave you with sun spots, uneven skin tone, and even an early onset of wrinkles.

So, do yourself a favor and slather on that lotion for protection. kojie.san Skin Lightening Body Lotion contains SPF25 and is formulated to be easily absorbed by the skin. Its UVA/UVB filters help block UV radiation from the sun, which is one of the main causes of skin darkening. Daily application protects and maintains any progress you’ve already made on your skin, with Zero Pigment Light to help speed up results.

4. Consult a pro

You can check with your doc if your uneven skin tone is caused by conditions such as melasma, and talk about medications that you may be using that can affect your hormone levels. Melasma is thought to be triggered by a combination of sun exposure, genetics and hormonal changes and your doctor can help you check for those factors.

Try these tips to achieve full-body light, even skin. Having it all lets you command beauty and face the world with confidence.

