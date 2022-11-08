Kim Kardashian's 'vampire facial,' Heart Evangelista's 'sleep chic': Natural beauty solutions on the rise

"I do treasure my sleep and I make sure that I do invest in top quality mattresses so I can get the best rest that I need and be more productive in life,” actress Heart Evangelista shared.

MANILA, Philippines — As the holidays draw nearer, more and more typhoons such as “Paeng” and “Queenie” enter the country one after the other. But even disasters like these cannot dampen Filipinos’ #BeautyGoals.

According to latest data by analysis companies WGSN and Packworks, Filipinos prioritize hygiene and beauty in times of disasters, such as typhoons, ash falls, and earthquakes.

Based on the around 200,000 geo-tagged sari-sari stores in the Philippines, Packworks’ Sari IQ Data dashboard generated that during the onslaught of the Typhoon Odette in December 2021 (Leyte), Taal volcanic eruption in March 2022 (Batangas/Cavite), and Abra earthquake (Abra) in June 2022, 18% of the average total sales volume of sari-sari stores were haircare products, followed by laundry detergents (16%); and others including oral care and body care.

“Filipinos love their beauty products. While cautious spending is anticipated among consumers due to the lingering impact of the pandemic alongside the worldwide inflation, interest in beauty is seen to remain high,” shared Christine Chua, Beauty Analyst, WGSN.

“Value-for-money would primarily drive purchasing decisions of Filipino consumers, trailed by ‘lazy’ beauty solutions that save on effort, time, and carbon footprint.”

Championing Filipino virgin coconut oil

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo For Keeps founders Maria Pia Paz Sy and Ana Kamila Niguidula (left)

The higher the demand for grooming products, however, may also trigger a surge in chemical use and exposure, said Filipina “clean beauty” advocate Maria Pia Paz Sy.

“There are a lot of commercial products that we grew up using that are actually really not clean,” Sy warned. “You realize that there are ingredients there that are actually harmful to our health.”

As a full-time housewife and mother of three for 25 years, Sy’s simple everyday indulgence is to have a “me time” during baths. As such, she has been fond of soaps and has been into soap making since 2018.

“I just like to indulge in my baths,” she said, unaware of the harmful chemicals she was unleashing down her drain and into the earth at every bath time.

But when pandemic struck, Sy had a wakeup call.

“I actually chanced upon an article on clean beauty. I got fascinated because I’m also a fan of Gwyneth Paltrow who owns Goop. And she’s an advocate also of clean beauty… It had a profound impact on me hearing about people getting extremely ill, dying. So I was very affected. It just led me to really dig deeper into my conscience and ask myself how I can contribute to make this place a better and a healthier place to live in especially for our children. So when I read about the clean beauty philosophy, I decided to create my own brand of clean beauty products.”

After searching for someone who can formulate “clean” products, Sy found her current business partner Ana Kamila Niguidula. Together, Sy and Niguidula founded For Keeps, a new brand of liquid and bar soaps recently launched in Rustan’s Makati.

“It’s a strong emotional attachment to someone or something. It means forever. We want our skincare brand of products to evoke that same kind of feeling. Similar to when a person finds a partner in life, that would be that person’s for keeps, forever, for life,” Sy explained the story behind their brand name.

“We want to come up with a reliable partner during these tough times – something that will take care of you, will not cause you any harm,” Niguidula shared their brand’s commitment to provide products not only dermatologically approved to be safe for all skin conditions and for all ages, but also for the environment.

“Fillers, thickeners superficially make a product conform to what society expects that makes a good product,” claimed Niguidula, who also owns an artisanal brand advocating clean beauty for 22 years now, and as such, has been well-versed in harmful and clean ingredients. In For Keeps, these ingredients include virgin coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil, and pure and natural essential oils – sourced locally and internationally, and all ethically and sustainably produced.

Apart from preventing fungal infections and providing skin moisture, virgin coconut oil is being scientifically studied as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Their next challenge, Niguidula said, is filling the need for shampoos, which are “hard to render as clean beauty because people are already used to chemical products.”

“Clean beauty is so new to this country that people didn’t know the harm chemicals do to people and the environment,” Sy said.

“There’s so much to learn about it, but in simplest terms, clean beauty means non-toxic ingredients – ingredients that are not harmful to human health and also, products with ingredients that will not harm the environment. So the less the negative impact to our planet is what clean beauty is. So two things: our health and environment.”

Sy said they are trying to close the loop by promoting sustainability even in their packaging.

“Using single-use plastics is also bad because it will destroy our oceans, our planet. So our brand, actually, we try to be sustainable as much as we can. We try to perfect that side of things,” she said, noting that their brand’s secondary packaging is reusable, while their liquid bottles are made to be sturdy enough for multiple refilling and reuse.

“At the end of the day, if you really want to get rid of all your For Keeps packaging, we partnered with My Basurero and Trashpanda. Both of them are companies that collect trash… They are going to bring all these trash to these recycling factories to recycle the plastics,” she enthused.

“We also encourage other brands to make the shift. This is not all about us. We really like to make noise and to introduce to the movement to as many people as possible.”

Lavender variant, refilling station launched for sustainability

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Gone are the days when “sustainability” used to mean “more expensive” as the refills are 30 to 40% cheaper than the new products, said Encarnacion.

Personal care company Watsons Philippines recently launched the new lavender variants as the latest additions to its Naturals line, which already includes lotions, shampoo, conditioners, hair tonic and other haircare products made of natural ingredients such as olive, coffee and Argan oil.

Alongside this, the company also unraveled its new refilling station in its SM Megamall branch as part of the company’s sustainability efforts.

“Customers can now bring their clean and empty Naturals by Watsons bottle and simply refill it with their favorite variants,” Maria Victoria Herrera-Encarnacion, Watsons Philippines’ Public Relations and Sustainability Director, explained how the refilling station works.

According to her, the station’s dispensers directly pumps the products straight to the bottle and they did away with manual refilling to avoid contamination or compromised product quality.

Gone are the days when “sustainability” used to mean “more expensive” as the refills are 30 to 40% cheaper than the new products, said Encarnacion.

“Today, it’s no longer enough to look and feel good, but we also have to do good for the planet,” she said of the refilling station as part of their company’s efforts to align with the Climate Change Commission in eliminating single-use plastic bottles.

“Many years ago, my involvement in sustainability was limited to making sure that I print (on a paper) back and forth and to making sure that I turn off the lights to keep down our electric bill. That was all. It was only in July last year when I took a course in the Cambridge Sustainability Leadership that I had the whole understanding,” she shared.

“Many Filipinos are just starting to learn… Don’t worry, we are all in this together. We are all learning.”

Apart from preventing single-use plastic, she encouraged everyone to make sustainable choices via products with ingredients that are kinder to the planet, and carrying your own eco bag when shopping.

“Closer to our heart is sustainable beauty… It refers to beauty products using natural ingredients, produced from renewable raw materials,” she explained, citing as example palm oil, a common beauty product ingredient that should be sourced from sustainable sources so it never runs out.

“So that’s the key to sustainability – renewability. So you have to check if products use raw materials coming from responsibly-operated plantations,” she stressed.

“With these initiatives, customers will not only be able to save money, but also save the planet.”

Zombie skin? 'Vampire facial' uses natural platelets to beautify

Halloween is over, but does your face still look like a zombie's due to tiredness and stress?

Among the solutions to this is Swiss Vampire Facial, the signature treatment of Avignon Clinic, which has a branch in Unit 108, Fort Victoria Towers, 5th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City.

In an interview with Philstar.com, one of Avignon Clinic's dermatologists, Dr. Golda Mae Soler, explained the science behind Swiss Vampire Facial, made popular by celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

"Swiss Vampire Facial is a combination of microneedling and platelet-rich plasma. That's why we called it 'vampire' because we extract 10 ml of your blood, we process that, we get the blood plasma with the platelet and that's the serum that we use after your treatment," she narrated.

"When we do microneedling, we create small wounds on the face. So, it depends on the depth of the needle... We make sure to reach the level of the collagen, and then we try for the body for the collagen to heal again."

Best recommended for those with deep acne scars because it makes acne scars shallower, Swiss Vampire Facial can make the face brighter and a little lighter immediately after the procedure, said Soler. The process includes cleaning then topical anesthesia for the needles; the facial itself then serum; and hydro-jelly or vampire mask to soothe.

"With the combination of your blood platelet, it makes the wound healing faster, plus the platelet has growth factors kasi... These growth factors act like stem cell because they stimulate your body for faster recovery and to put more collagen into it, kaya s'ya magandang combination with microneedling."

Often prescribed as a once-a-month beauty maintenance routine, the facial needs not much of preparation, but retinols or acids like salicylic and toners with AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid) are stopped three days before treatment to avoid complications and skin reaction. Dry skin is also prepared with more hydration facials for at least a month first and is also assessed first for irritation before the "vampire" facial.

Apart from small crusting, the treatment almost has no downtime, which is why post-treatment topicals are used to make redness and wounds subside. After three days, one's normal beauty regimen can be resumed, said Soler.

Among the treatment's long-term benefits, she said, are tighter skin and for avoiding fine lines and wrinkles. The dermatologist assured those who are 14 years old could start with the treatment and there is no age limit - as long as there is no medical condition that prohibits one from undergoing the treatment, if one's veins are not very thin for blood extraction, and most importantly, if one is not afraid of blood.

"It's the platelet that has growth factors that help with faster healing and stimulation of your collagen... It stimulates your cells to produce more," Dr. Soler said.

Sleeping beauty: Heart Evangelista promotes sleep for overall health

Uratex, a leading foam company in the Philippines, is strengthening its long-time partnership with Heart Evangelista as its ambassadress in uplifting the importance of sleep among Filipinos. As the country’s international fashion style icon, Heart gives great value to sleep and rest as one of the most essential things in life. For her, a quality sleep can be rewarding enough to foster success, great health, and happiness. Sleeping for the prescribed amount of time is necessary, but having good sleep products can make a huge difference in energizing you for the next day.

“I am a fan of anything in life that gives you comfort, that will give you good health and Uratex Mattresses does just that. I do treasure my sleep and I make sure that I do invest in top quality mattresses so I can get the best rest that I need and be more productive in life,” Heart shared.

According to Milieu Insight and Intellect’s research on sleeping, many Filipino adults who are currently employed admitted to experiencing poor quality of life due to a variety of stressors. This has resulted to most of them having difficulty finding good sleep. A quality sleep, as reported by a study from The National Academies, is important because the lack of rest can lead to serious health problems, including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and weaker immune function.

“Major restorative functions in the body such as tissue repair, muscle growth, and protein synthesis occur almost exclusively during sleep,” the Harvard Medical School also noted in another study.

For a refreshing and cool sleep, Airlite gets the job done with its breathable fabric and sleep cool technology, and Trill is a mattress in a box that can help you experience comfort and undisturbed sleep. For those with back problems, Uratex’s Orthocare creates great support for your body during long sleep. The Senso Memory Frost on the other hand is perfect for those looking for something cool and comfortable. Thanks to its DuoFrost technology, SensoFrost is the brand's coolest memory foam mattress to date. And finally, the Premium Touch is the go-to mattress if you’re eyeing for a five-star hotel staycation sleep experience at home. The brand's array of mattresses, among its other quality products for sleeping, made the brand consistently recognized as a Trusted Brand for Mattress category at the Reader’s Digest Awards. This recognition was consistently given to the brand for 13 years, including the Awards’ 2022 edition.

“I know they say eight hours (is what we need to sleep) but eight hours on the plane, eight hours on the car is different from the eight hours on the bed. I do need a mattress that will take care of my spine and posture,” Heart enthused.

Let your Christmas be green and more

Photo release Infused with natural ingredients such as moisturizing African shea butter and olive leaf, seed and oil, Planet Spa by Avon (right) is an ideal gift for loved ones who love to pamper themselves.

Infused with natural ingredients such as moisturizing African shea butter and olive leaf, seed and oil, Planet Spa by Avon is an ideal gift for loved ones who love to pamper themselves. Planet Spa Mediterranean Olive Oil Body Scrub and Body Moisturizer will help them exfoliate and unwind with ease, while hand cream and body balm could help make their skin nourished and bright.

With Avon, finding the perfect gifts this holiday season is made easy as Avonshop.ph offers a wide selection of gifts. Know someone that smells their best wherever they go? The brand has fragrance gift sets for him and for her, like Black Suede and Imari Seduction, in which each kit includes three products for daily use.

Find a variety of jewelry, watches, and other accessories that can complete your loved one’s look in time for the holidays — like the Merrymood Wardrober Set that comes in a whimsical, ready-to-gift box that includes one necklace chain, three pendants, and three pairs of earrings. Find new products with good deals for 12 weeks, starting from October to December.

“Giving gifts to loved ones should always be thoughtful, personal, and meaningful because that’s what makes the holidays more memorable,” enthused Avon Philippines Marketing Director Anna Garces.

For skincare enthusiasts, there are Anew Mini Kits complete with a travel-size serum and day and night creams. Home Scents can add to the home’s tranquility and give a calming sensation all day. For those who like expressing themselves through makeup, the Power Stay High Voltage Spark Liquid Lip with long-lasting glittery color payoff, is good for this year’s holiday parties. The Wonderland Eye Palette offers nine rich and intense shades that blend seamlessly for an alluring look.

Protect skin's natural barrier

Photo release Mom and celebrity TV host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal

Have you ever wondered what Cetaphil means? “Cet” comes from Cetearyl Alcohol, a hydrating agent. Meanwhile, “phil” comes from a Greek word meaning love. In essence, Cetaphil is the love of moisturizing and soothing skin. That the word comes from a chemical should be no surprise: Cetaphil built its success on a product that filled a genuine dermatological need.

In 1947, a pharmacist created an effective skin cleanser that did its job, without fuss or frills. That product was the Cetaphil Cleansing Lotion, and many years later is known today as the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser.

This iconic product is made for all skin types and all ages, and hydrates as it cleanses after just one use. It soothes and replenishes the skin’s moisture, preserving its natural barrier. It has been clinically tested to be gentle at removing dirt, makeup, and impurities. The Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.

Today, the brand has expanded to a line-up that includes a spectrum of everything you could want: moisturizers, cleansers, skin brightening, sun care, and baby care. It is committed to ensuring that users will always have gentle yet effective skincare that is proven to strengthen and protect sensitive skin. One such product is the Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion, which has been reformulated with new ingredients like glycerin (to help prevent dryness), niacinamide (to strengthen the skin barrier), and panthenol (to soothe and restore dry skin). Recently, the brand launched new innovations developed by dermatologists and formulated with GentleBright Technology: Gentle Renewing Cleanser, Perfecting Serum and Instant Radiance Mask.

Natural sleep support designed by sex trafficking victims

Each diffuser has a unique and beautiful story to tell as it is lovingly crafted by survivors of sex trafficking. Every purchase helps provide additional income for the women in their journey toward healing.

Have you been losing sleep lately? You’re not alone. The Philippines is one of the most sleep-deprived countries in the world. According to a survey by sleep tracking app Sleep Cycle, adult Filipinos get around six hours and 30 minutes of shuteye nightly. The number is well below the expert-recommended seven to nine hours of sleep. Experts have noted that inadequate sleep makes us more prone to various health risks and decreases overall mental and emotional well-being.

Aurae Natura believes that nature can help us have deep and restorative sleep. Known for its uplifting diffuser blends, the brand uses carefully selected essential oils for specific purposes. “Genuinely pure and natural essential oils are meant to be experienced,” emphasized Desahlee Nito, certified aromatherapist and entrepreneur behind the brand. "It is a product of God’s intelligent design. Scientists for decades have researched numerous natural occurring components that have all sorts of therapeutic properties found in essential oils and have learned what they can do. Research based blending allows us to effectively harness the strengths of each essential oil to support our well-being.”

Spray Blissful Sleep Pillow Spray (10ml, P199.75) on your bed and linens three to five minutes before you lie down and breathe in the relaxing aromas of lavender, chamomile, ylang-ylang and other essential oils as you drift off to dreamland. You may also opt to use the Blissful Sleep Diffuser Blend (5ml, P359). Similar to the Blissful Sleep Pillow Spray, the Blissful Sleep Diffuser Blend also contains a powerhouse of calming and relaxing ingredients like Ho Wood, Lavender, Chamomile, Bergamot, Ylang-ylang, Green Mandarin, and Neroli Petitgrain.

Aurae Natura’s diffuser blends can be used with the limited-edition, hand-painted Wellness Pods Essential Oil Diffuser. The 70ml Wellness Pod (P1375) comes in Teal, Blush, and Sand. Lightweight and USB-powered, these can be used while plugged into your car’s charging port or laptop. Meanwhile, the 300ml Wellness Pod (P2,175), which comes in Blue Gray, Light Blush and White Sand, can easily be plugged in to bring the goodness of nature to your home or office.

Each Wellness Pod supports the aftercare of women rescued from trafficking in the Philippines. Each diffuser has a unique and beautiful story to tell as it is lovingly crafted by survivors of sex trafficking. Every purchase helps provide additional income for the women in their journey toward healing. Part of the proceeds from the sales of Aurae Natura products support the after-care, spiritual journey and growth of trafficked women and children in the Philippines. For more information, please check https://auraenatura.com/ or follow Aurae Natura on Instagram and Facebook.

“As we continue to grow as an enterprise, we hope to be able to provide employment options for them as well so they are not lured back to the dark life they once lived. It’s not just about helping the survivors earn. Each artwork inspires hope and is a step towards restoration,” shared Nito, adding that the brand provides support for those who are caring for the trafficking survivors as well through a Life Coaching Certification Scholarship. “We saw that there’s a need to equip the caregivers too because they play an important role in the process of restoration.”

Nail that clean girl aesthetic

Photo release Apart from enhancing the natural beauty of your lips that’s a must in every clean girl makeup look, this Mentholatum lip must-have is enriched with natural ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, macadamia oil, jojoba oil, and aloe vera oil to keep lips hydrated for up to 10 hours.

You’ve probably heard about the TikTok-famous clean girl aesthetic. In its essence, this new beauty trend is just an iteration of the classic no makeup look everyone knows about. As we know, getting that no makeup look is all about subtly enhancing your natural features and looking effortlessly polished and put together in a minimal way. It’s the makeup look to master for everyday wear. Clean girl aesthetic is basically the same, except it’s more focused on achieving that glowy or dewy look. And it’s usually finished with a tinted glossy lip for maximum impact.

Nail that clean girl aesthetic by adding the fun Mentholatum LipCare’s LipIce Magic Color to your daily beauty rotation. This product takes that my-lips-but-better look seriously since its final hue depends on your lips alone. LipIce Magic Color, after all, is a color-changeable lip balm that glides on clear and magically changes to a natural sheer and glossy pink that’s uniquely yours.

Apart from enhancing the natural beauty of your lips that’s a must in every clean girl makeup look, this Mentholatum lip must-have is enriched with natural ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, macadamia oil, jojoba oil, and aloe vera oil to keep lips hydrated for up to 10 hours. It’s also infused with Commiphora mukul herb extract to smoothen fine lines and keep lips bouncy and plump. Every LipIce Magic Color balm also contains vitamin E to protect lips from harmful elements and make them appear smooth and youthful. You can choose from three variants that’ll best fit your mood: Strawberry, Pink Mixberry, and Fragrance Free (a must-have if you’re the sensitive type who’s avoiding added fragrances).

See the magic yourself, top off your clean girl makeup look with the most natural and unique tinted gloss for your lips with LipIce Magic Color. Check out Mentholatum LipCare at selected Watsons branches nationwide, selected Mercury Drug stores nationwide, or shop online at watsons.com.ph and at the official Mentholatum store on Lazada and Shopee.

Japanese acne care brand with natural ingredients arrive in the Philippines

Photo release With a gentle formula that is close to the skin’s natural pH level, the lightweight refreshing spot gel won’t irritate the skin and will help lighten acne scars.

Getting acne can be quite an irritating (pun intended!) experience. While it’s a common skin issue that can affect anyone, its impact can go more than skin-deep, especially for young people—who should be focusing on building core memories during this exciting part of their lives. Acne can dampen that experience. Apart from being painful, these breakouts can also make them feel self-conscious and embarrassed at the very least.

Acne doesn’t have to keep you from living your best life. It’s time to clear up and cheer up! One of Asia’s top anti-acne brands from Japan is finally available in the Philippines. Acnes is a trusted acne care expert that can support you in your journey to acne-free skin with effective range of products made with the Asian skin in mind.

Backed by years of extensive research, Acnes offers skincare solutions that contain the best quality acne-fighting ingredients to control oil, unclog pores, clear up the skin, and give it a healthy-looking glow. It is a brand developed by Rohto Pharmaceutical Company and The Mentholatum Company, two entities with a rich history and heritage in skincare product development and over 120 years of experience in pharmaceutical technology. All of its products contain Centella Asiatica or Cica extract that’s proven to aid in the recovery of blemishes.

One of the brand’s trusted simple solutions is the Acnes Anti-Acne Spot Gel that’s known to help shrink acne in as fast as 3 days! Apart from Cica extract, it also contains Sulfur to control oil production, Salicylic Acid (BHA) to unclog pores, Licorice Extract to calm skin, and Vitamin E to restore skin elasticity. With a gentle formula that is close to the skin’s natural pH level, the lightweight refreshing spot gel won’t irritate the skin and will help lighten acne scars.

Spot treatments like Acnes Anti-Acne Spot Gel is a must in anyone’s fight against acne. It’s meant to help reduce redness and soothe skin irritation. As it can also act as a gentle exfoliator, it can help prevent clogged pores that can lead to acne. Best to apply on inflamed pimple without pus two to three times a day.

For breakouts with pus and active wound, try out Acnes Anti-Acne Pimple Patch that repairs and heals. The ultra-thin Hydrocolloid patch works like a sponge to absorb pus and oil. It also acts as a protective barrier against bacteria and dirt. This patch is also semi-transparent to easily camouflage the appearance of pimples. It’s sweat-proof and breathable, perfect for wearing under makeup. To apply, gently press the patch on clean and dry skin and replace it with a new one when it turns white or after 12 hours. Avoid using ointment or cream before using the patch as it can affect its adhesiveness.

This acne brand that’s also loved in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand also offers products that complete your skincare routine. It has Acnes Creamy Wash, an amino acid soap-free cleanser that’s gentle enough for sensitive acne-prone skin; Acnes Powder Lotion that can help balance sebum to prevent clogged pores; and Acnes Oil-Control Moisturizer that can replenish moisture and soothe skin. Acnes is now available at Watsons and Mercury Drug branches nationwide, and online at watsons.com.ph and at the official Mentholatum store on Lazada and Shopee. Acnes Anti-Acne Pimple Patch is exclusively available in Watsons.

Face lotions can hydrate the skin, offer more benefits

Apart from hyaluronic acid, it also contains brightening ingredients to give you that crystal bright glow.

Face lotions, in general, are great for many skin types, as their key goal is to nourish the skin. This is why they are a must in a classic Japanese beauty routine, that’s known to deliver mochi-mochi skin—named after the beloved dessert famous for its baby-soft, bouncy, velvety matte texture. Used after cleansing, face lotions primarily soften and hydrate the skin, and some even come with more benefits.

When it comes to face lotions, the Japanese trust the skincare brand Hada Labo that sells out a bottle every five seconds. It offers two lines in the Philippines: Hada Labo Gokujyun Hydrating Lotion and Hada Labo Shirojyun Premium Whitening Lotion. While both promise hydration as they contain good-for-the-skin and water-retaining hyaluronic acid, each has a specific purpose that can help you fulfill your skin needs.

Gokujyun Hydrating Lotion is the brand’s OG bestselling lotion that’s perfect for daily use, especially if you have dry or normal skin. Its updated version Gokujyun Hydrating Lotion Rich has the power of five types of hyaluronic acid (the previous has 4) to introduce high function moisturizing technology to the skin. Hyaluronic acid, high molecular hyaluronic acid, acetylated hyaluronic acid, and nano hyaluronic acid all deeply hydrate the skin, replenish optimum moisture, create a moisture-locking shield to prevent moisture loss, and enhance absorption of other skin-care ingredients. The addition of the world’s first fermented hyaluronic acid in this face lotion significantly improves its barrier function even more. The line also has Hada Labo Gokujyun Hydrating Light Lotion that has the same formula as the former, just tweaked a bit for oily or combination skin with its light, non-greasy texture.

The cult fave Japanese skincare brand also offers Hada Labo Shirojyun Premium Whitening Lotion that’ll suit you best if you who have dull, tired skin. Apart from hyaluronic acid, it also contains brightening ingredients to give you that crystal bright glow. This face lotion contains two types of hyaluronic acid that form a layer of barrier on your skin’s surface to prevent moisture loss and enhance the absorption of other skincare ingredients, all while penetrating deeply into your skin to provide moisture into the inner skin layers.

The Shirojyun Premium Whitening Lotion is infused with vitamins C and E that are known for soothing and relieving discomfort after sun exposure. Vitamin C is also known as popular skin brightening ingredient for effectively fading dark spots, reducing redness and dullness, and evening out the skin tone. Vitamin E, on the other hand, can help protect your skin from discoloration and minimize the appearance of scars, fine lines, and wrinkles. Whichever face lotion fits your skin, use it twice a day and apply the product the Hada Labo way—by patting it onto the skin using your palm—for best results.

To find out more about Hada Labo face lotions and its other skincare products, check out the brand’s popup store at The SM Store’s Beauty Section in the Upper Ground Floor of SM Megamall on November 17 to 30. Spend at least P1,500 to get free limited-edition Hada Labo mirror and more freebies.

French natural baby care brand celebrates golden anniversary

Created in 1972 by pharmacist Dr. Chabrand, Biolane was born from the desire to design gentle and natural products which pay respect to the delicate skin of babies. Harnessing its passion towards the wellbeing of babies, the brand has become number one in France and a global industry leader, recommended by pediatricians and midwives and trusted by parents worldwide. Its expertly formulated products can continue to accompany these newborns as they grow into toddlers, children, and even tweens.

“Throughout its 50 years in the industry, Biolane has accompanied millions of births and early stages of life across generations of families. To our customers, we pay tribute to 50 years of Biolane moments shared with you,” said Tanya Cuaso, Managing Partner of Biolane Philippines. “These include little moments which you savor when you massage your baby, inhale their scent, and make them laugh during bath time. Moments when you discover the ups and downs of parenthood—the helplessness you might feel from your baby’s endless crying or the joy that comes from waking up to a smiling and well-rested baby. And of course, the moments of confidence you feel when you take care of your baby, which Biolane helps bring forth through its products to ensure that #LifeBeginsWell.”

For its 50th anniversary, Biolane changes its packaging—rebranding its labels and formulations to reinforce its commitment to developing top-notch products for babies’ skin. Its long-standing logo has evolved into a more relaxed typography with a symbol evoking gentle protectiveness. While the colored shapes represent gaiety and warmth, the large leaves symbolize natural elements and the playfulness of childhood.

Even with these changes, Biolane continues to adhere to the three fundamentals which have guided its development throughout the 50 years:

Expertise - The brand applies its proficiency to minimalist, high tolerance, effective, and safe formulas which are tested under dermatological and pediatric control. Each formula contains only the essential ingredients at the right dosages, rigorously selected by independent toxicologist experts.

Naturalness - Each product carries a minimum of 96% ingredients of natural origin and certified organic range, such as olive and sunflower oil. Its new Expert BIO Organic Range highlights Inubiom?, a unique prebiotic ingredient from the chicory flower which helps develop the baby’s immune and microbial barrier. In addition, all products are completely free of mineral oils, Vaseline, GMO, PEG, and ingredients which may be sensitizing, allergenic, or irritating.

Softness - Biolane’s products encompass gentle surfactants, soft textures, non-controversial preservatives in minimal quantities, and allergen-free fragrance to complement babies’ mild skin.

As Biolane moves forward from 50 years of proven know-how, it continues its mission to support parents and babies with a complete range of top-notch products. Backed by the brand’s expertise, naturalness, and softness fundamentals, these products will confidently nourish and protect each baby’s skin while preserving nature.

Korea's entry for the 'glow up' game

Blemish-free skin, clear skin, baby skin— call it whatever you like, good skin is always something to be desired. While not everyone is blessed with good genetics, patience and consistency with your skin care can bring a lot of wonders in the long run. For those new to the world of skin care, and even for the seasoned ones, putting together a routine that fits your needs can be quite intimidating and challenging with so many things to consider, so many ingredients to know about, and so many brands to try. But it’s important to remember that each skin is different. Whether you choose to try the 10-step Korean method or go minimalist with just 3-steps, it’s important to pin down the basics, then explore. From there, go for whatever works for you.

There’s a reason cleansing comes first– it rids your skin of the day’s gunk, oil, and other unwanted debris to prepare your skin for the good stuff. iWhite Korea’ Acne+ Facial Wash helps fight against acne and blackheads by detoxifying the pores and clearing impurities. This is done with the help of wonder ingredients Tea Tree Extract known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, and Salicylic Acid that helps regulate sebum production and skin renewal. But a facial wash just doesn’t clean, it should also be gentle enough not to strip the skin and this product does just that. If you’re looking for a good cleanser that helps protect your skin barrier and retains moisture, this is the one for you.

Now that your skin is squeaky clean, it’s time to tone. Think of this step as a boost to help your skin absorb all of the good ingredients for maximum effect. And what’s great is that iWhite Korea’s Acne+ Toner Essence is both a toner and an essence, giving your toning step an extra boost. Toners are used to balance skin pH, while essences give your skin more hydration, hitting two birds with one stone. The Acne+ Toner Essence is formulated with Centella Asiatica (Real CICA) extracts, Tea Tree Leaf water, and is enhanced through Memory Gel Technology that helps repair your troubled skin, and control oil/sebum build-up.Staying true to Korean skincare’s priority on hydration, this product is also alcohol-free. Keep in mind that some toners contain alcohol and can potentially strip your natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation.iWhite Korea makes the product choice easy for you.

Moisturizers are probably one of the most important basic products in skin care. They are meant to hydrate and lock in the nutrients from your previous products. You might think that all moisturizers are the same, but some work better for certain skin types much like any other product. To help your skin hydrate, iWhite Korea’s Acne+ Aqua Moisturizer is light on the skin thanks to its water-based formula, and can be used both in the morning and at night. Packed with Centella Asiatica extract, Aloe Vera, and Cabbage Leaf extract, this product will help smoothen, nourish and strengthen your skin for that bouncy and dewy feel.

iWhite Korea is available in all major supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, department stores, drugstores, and pharmacies nationwide. Also, just a click away to checkout via the official website, Shopee, Lazada, Watsons Online, and Beautymnl.

When it comes to skincare, always choose the products that complement your skin, with formulas and ingredients backed by science. It pays to read the label since many beauty products contain preservatives or chemicals that could irritate or dry out your skin. If you have sensitive skin, make sure to do a patch test– place a pea-sized amount of product behind your ear or along your jawline, and wait a day or two to make sure that you will not react before applying it to your whole face. It’s important to remember that achieving flawless, smooth, and glowing skin is a combination of taking care of it from inside and out. Rest your body, get good sleep every night, manage your stress, and eat healthily.

Reliable daily health ally

It’s a great time to be alive: the economy is reopening and Filipinos are up and about. Face-to-face interactions are coming back and being normalized more and more. While this is good news for the country, we have to be as cautious and wary of our health and hygiene.

To keep safe, Filipinos need to continue the cautious habits built up over the course of the pandemic to remain healthy. Among these, the most important habit is regularly washing your hands with quality soap to protect yourself from germs and help prevent the spread of infections.

To wash your hands effectively, Lifebuoy is the most reliable daily hygiene ally in the fight to stay healthy. It offers superior antibacterial benefits, keeping you safe and protected from germs and infection. Lifebuoy has Activ Silver+ Formula, a unique and potent germ-fighting ingredient, that fights 99.9% of germs, keeping users safe and protected.

As we celebrate Handwashing Month last October, Lifebuoy is advocating for more awareness and understanding of the importance of handwashing with the right soap to protect yourself. To raise awareness and understanding of good handwashing habits among Filipinos, especially the youth, it is launching fun activities promoting handwashing on the metaverse!

Participate in all the engaging activities in U-COINVille, Unilever Philippines’ first metaverse environment which offers an immersive experience of learning and fun with your favorite Unilever products. Here, you can go through everyday situations and be reminded to do regular and proper handwashing before doing any activity within the game. To promote handwashing and health habits among more Filipinos, sign up to become a Lifebuoy Ambassador. Five lucky winners will get 10,000 U-COIN points each. The raffle ends on the first week of December.

Remember to wash your hands regularly and practice good hygiene habits!

Is IV glutathione really better than oral glutathione?

Photo release Actress Marian Rivera

Intravenous or IV drip glutathione has received a lot of traction in the beauty industry because of its great effect on the body and, of course, the benefits it gives to the skin. But is it really better than the glutathione that we drink orally?

Luckily, Nuwhite glutathione is made with S-Acetyl Glutathione. This is the oxidized version of glutathione which is more potent and three times more powerful than L-glutathione. Because it’s already oxidized, it can be quickly absorbed by the body, making it at par with the usual IV drips that we see in salons. If you need an oral glutathione that works just like the IV drips but is more accessible, practical and cost-efficient, try Nuwhite glutathione available in Lazada, Shopee, Watsons, and through the Nuwhite website.

IV drips and oral glutathione actually give you the same results but their only difference is how the glutathione is absorbed by the body and how quick the effects show. Of course, IV drips inject the glutathione directly to your bloodstream. This means that the glutathione skips the digestive tract and there is a better chance of absorption inside the body. On the other hand, oral glutathione, specifically L-glutathione, still passes the digestive tract and takes some time to be absorbed.

