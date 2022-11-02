Children's Month: 'Prince of Beads' Amir Sali stages benefit show for street kids

Simply dubbed "Pilipinas Now," the 30-piece collection was presented in three regional design inspirations - Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao - in collaboration with the Rotary Anns, whose past and present officers gamely wore the creations down the lengthy runway.

MANILA, Philippines — In time for National Children's Month this November, Filipino fashion designer Amir Sali recently unveiled his latest trunk collection in a benefit show for Don Bosco's Tuloy Foundation at the grand ballroom of Okada Manila.

Simply dubbed "Pilipinas Now," the 30-piece collection was presented in three regional design inspirations - Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao - in collaboration with the Rotary Anns, whose past and present officers gamely wore the creations down the lengthy runway.

Local weaves, like the Abel Iloko, got incorporated with foreign materials to present a unique twist to the design elements.

"Luzon presents our ethnic side, Visayas our Hispanic background, and Mindanao, our Moslem heritage. Most of the creations are transparent due to our hot climate. Some of the beadworks peek through the textile.

"The Philippines is a country of islands. Our diversity and cultural differences are reflected throughout the collection. Inspirations for the designs are culled from the silhouettes of the jellyfish and insects, among others. The first movement of the creations show Amir as the person, what I am like. The next movement shows real people who wear Amir Sali. So I dress them up.

"I grew up in a coastal area in Julu so marine life inspires me. 'Pilipinas Now' is about the smiles appearing on many faces after the pandemic. It's about acceptance and unity. My Filipiniana style in the show includes creations like the terno, baro't saya, and kimona that bears my signature beadworking," the designer narrated.

Amir has done designs for Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as men's couture for Bruce Willis. Due to his proclivity with beadwork, he is known in the Philippine fashion circle as the "Prince of Beads."

"I started working in Riyadh after graduating from the University of San Carlos in Cebu. I was basically an interior designer in the king's palace, doing draperies mostly. But after meeting the king's daughter in Cairo, I was given the opportunity to study Fashion Design for two years in Paris.

"After my scholarship grant, I signed a two-year contract as fashion designer to the royal family but ended up working with them for 18 long years!

"I was out of the country for 32 years, working with King Abdullah's daughter for close to a score, so I'm not so 'Filipino' in my design temperament. A lot of people thought I was an Arab designer."

Amir shared that he did, and completed, the show's collection in just three weeks!

"Abroad, it's your work that's the limelight. Here, the designers are divas. It's the other way around. One day, when I pass on, my works will still be around. I'm so glad my parents gave me a name that's globally acceptable."

"Pilipinas Now" was presented in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Makati Ayala Triangle and Imagine Rotary. Proceeds of the show will go to the continuing efforts of the Tuloy Foundation to send street children to school.

"Tuloy Foundation is 4.2-hectare facility that started with 12 kids in 1993. Today, we have more than a thousand kids, ages 9 to 16, that we all send to schools through the benevolence of our donors.

"Ten of our kids would soon be employed as chefs on cruise chefs, after completing their requirements with Endurun College, where we sent them," shared Tuloy Foundation president Fr. Marciano "Rocky" Evangelists, in his speech of gratitude.

"There's no place like home. Here, I'll be a king - where I won't be a 2nd class citizen," intimated Amir at the close of an exlcusive interview with Philstar.com.

Sali's next fashion design collection, "Touch of Heaven," will unfold on November 5 in Hawaii.

RELATED: Indigenous textiles advocate: Why abaca, not polymer, in Philippine banknotes