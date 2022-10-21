Vice Ganda's makeup label among top Filipino beauty brands to watch in 2023Â â€”Â WGSN

Vice Ganda's makeup label among top Filipino beauty brands to watch in 2023 — WGSN

Vice Ganda (left) and the special BT21 collection of the comedian's makeup brand

MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic can’t stop the cosmetics business from spreading its wings in 2023.

In fact, trend forecasting company WGSN recently gave a list of top Filipino beauty brands to watch out for in 2023.

“Filipinos love their beauty products. While cautious spending is anticipated among consumers due to the lingering impact of the pandemic alongside the worldwide inflation, interest in beauty is seen to remain high,” said WGSN beauty analyst Christine Chua in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

“Value-for-money would primarily drive purchasing decisions of Filipino consumers, trailed by ‘lazy’ beauty solutions that save on effort, time, and carbon footprint,” she added.

Here’s a list of these highly-promising homegrown beauty solutions, according to WGSN’s Ones to Watch 2023: NextGen Filipino Beauty Brands Report.

Vice Cosmetics: for LGBTQ, by LGBTQ

Vice Ganda’s makeup brand doesn’t discriminate against age, shape, class and color. It is PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)-certified, cruelty and paraben free, and vegan. Creative direction and fan engagement through exclusive Facebook group Gandoll Co.mmunity made the brand grow. Cisgender and transgender fans in the community served as models. They interacted with supporters via first dibs on products, sales alerts and possible cameos on the brand’s IGTV or YouTube accounts. Members can chat with in-house Gandolls for advice.

Filipinta Beauty

Filipinta is coined from the words Filipina and "pinta," or paint. "Morena" or olive-skinned models celebrate the Filipina’s warm skin tone.

Comic strips, such as "Tales of Being a Dark-Skinned Girl in the Philippines," which tackle color-related issues and the popularity of whitening products, are posted on social media. The brand mines the power of nostalgia, using common scenarios, like "sari-sari" (mom-and-pop) stores for its sari-sari store-type wrapper.

Akkula

Waste not, want not. Earth-friendly Akkula follows this adage through beauty products wrapped in compostable, recyclable kraft paper. Its sustainable, vegan, zero-waste, and affordable products fight the ill effects of plastic makeup in landfills. Clean, safe ingredients come from sustainable regenerative farms.

Jellytime

This sexual wellness brand’s natural, water-based personal lubricant aims to break sensual taboos. It is doctor approved, hypoallergenic, water-based, pH-balanced, and suited to sensitive skin, condoms, and sex toys. The product is a response to the absence of clean, natural-based lubricants in the Philippines.

