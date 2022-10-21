^

Fashion and Beauty

She’s into Shein: Belle Mariano shines as international fashion brand’s first Filipina ambassador

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 21, 2022 | 11:36am
Sheâs into Shein: Belle Mariano shines as international fashion brandâs first Filipina ambassador
Belle was named as new brand ambassador of Shein during the opening of the international fashion label’s first ever Philippine pop-up store in Ayala Malls Manila Bay yesterday.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from winning as the first Filipina to receive the Outstanding Asian Star award at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards, "He's Into Her" star Belle Mariano marks another first as the first Filipino ambassador of a global fashion brand.

Belle was named as new brand ambassador of Shein during the opening of the international fashion label’s first ever Philippine pop-up store in Ayala Malls Manila Bay yesterday.

“Actually, I found out about Shein during the pandemic. And I was really struggling to choose clothes and Shein for me is very convenient. It’s such a reliable brand and what you get is what you ordered, and that’s what made me say ‘yes’ to them,” Belle explained at the program on what she feels being the brand’s new face.

“How convenient, ‘di ba? You might not see the product but when you get it, it’s really quality!”

The brand’s Head of Marketing for Southeast Asia, Vivian He, explained to Philstar.com in an exclusive interview that they chose Belle as their first Filipino endorser because apart from being massively popular, Belle possesses the same personal style as the brand’s target audience.

“Kind of a trendy, fashion style and she’s young,” He enthused.

“The Philippines is a very important market for Shein Southeast Asia,” she declared, noting that women’s wear is their bestseller in the Philippines.

The pop-up store, which lasts until Sunday, is a good opportunity for Filipinos to know more about the brand since it was hard to physically connect to customers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, He said.

“Actually, we’ve been planning for several months for this. Finally, it has actually happened,” she added.

“Guys, promise, this is what I wear daily. That’s why I get by styling myself,” Belle declared.

“For me kasi, when it comes to fashion, it’s really you first, it’s how you express yourself. For me kasi, I have to be confident with what I wear… like what I said, just always wear your wonderful!”

RELATED: Belle Mariano is first Filipina to win at Seoul International Drama Awards

BELLE MARIANO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
She&rsquo;s into Shein: Belle Mariano shines as international fashion brand&rsquo;s first Filipina ambassador
1 hour ago

She’s into Shein: Belle Mariano shines as international fashion brand’s first Filipina ambassador

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
“Guys, promise, this is what I wear daily. That’s why I get by styling myself,” Belle declared.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Plastic trash from oceans upcycled into shoes
3 days ago

Plastic trash from oceans upcycled into shoes

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Adidas Originals dropped the latest version of their NMD and enlisted the help of Filipino music artists Denise Julia, Kritiko,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Vietnam wins Miss Intercontinental 2022, Philippines in Top 20&nbsp;
6 days ago

Vietnam wins Miss Intercontinental 2022, Philippines in Top 20 

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte, Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 days ago
Vietnam's Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc bested 70 other delegates to emerge as the golden anniversary winner of the Miss Intercontinental...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Sofia Andres upstages Janine Gutierrez, Marian Rivera at Jimmy Choo store opening with daring outfit
8 days ago

Sofia Andres upstages Janine Gutierrez, Marian Rivera at Jimmy Choo store opening with daring outfit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 days ago
Sofia Andres upstages Marian Rivera, Janine Gutierrez at store opening with daring outfit
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Rhuigi&rsquo;s debut for bally shaped by Filipino family and heritage
9 days ago

Rhuigi’s debut for bally shaped by Filipino family and heritage

By Ricky Toledo, Chito Vijandre | 9 days ago
“This is going to be big for my family,” Rhuigi Villaseñor, the Fil-American creative director of Bally,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'One with the nation' for financial inclusion
9 days ago

'One with the nation' for financial inclusion

By Maurice Arcache | 9 days ago
E-wallets are now an essential part of our day-to-day lives. It’s fast, safe and convenient and available to every...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with