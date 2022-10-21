She’s into Shein: Belle Mariano shines as international fashion brand’s first Filipina ambassador

Belle was named as new brand ambassador of Shein during the opening of the international fashion label’s first ever Philippine pop-up store in Ayala Malls Manila Bay yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from winning as the first Filipina to receive the Outstanding Asian Star award at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards, "He's Into Her" star Belle Mariano marks another first as the first Filipino ambassador of a global fashion brand.

Belle was named as new brand ambassador of Shein during the opening of the international fashion label’s first ever Philippine pop-up store in Ayala Malls Manila Bay yesterday.

“Actually, I found out about Shein during the pandemic. And I was really struggling to choose clothes and Shein for me is very convenient. It’s such a reliable brand and what you get is what you ordered, and that’s what made me say ‘yes’ to them,” Belle explained at the program on what she feels being the brand’s new face.

“How convenient, ‘di ba? You might not see the product but when you get it, it’s really quality!”

The brand’s Head of Marketing for Southeast Asia, Vivian He, explained to Philstar.com in an exclusive interview that they chose Belle as their first Filipino endorser because apart from being massively popular, Belle possesses the same personal style as the brand’s target audience.

“Kind of a trendy, fashion style and she’s young,” He enthused.

“The Philippines is a very important market for Shein Southeast Asia,” she declared, noting that women’s wear is their bestseller in the Philippines.

The pop-up store, which lasts until Sunday, is a good opportunity for Filipinos to know more about the brand since it was hard to physically connect to customers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, He said.

“Actually, we’ve been planning for several months for this. Finally, it has actually happened,” she added.

“Guys, promise, this is what I wear daily. That’s why I get by styling myself,” Belle declared.

“For me kasi, when it comes to fashion, it’s really you first, it’s how you express yourself. For me kasi, I have to be confident with what I wear… like what I said, just always wear your wonderful!”

RELATED: Belle Mariano is first Filipina to win at Seoul International Drama Awards