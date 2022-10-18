^

Plastic trash from oceans upcycled into shoes

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 8:50am
Composite image of (from left) Moophs, Kritiko, Denise Julia, and the NMD_V3
Adidas Philippines / released, Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Adidas Originals recently dropped the latest version of their NMD — stylized as nmd but pronounced as "nomad" — and enlisted the help of Filipino music artists Denise Julia, Kritiko, and Moophs.

In a media event last September 30 in Kondwi in Poblacion, Makati, Adidas Philippines unveiled the music video for the song "Create New Paths" to accompany the launch of the NMD_V3.

The three artists, Denise and Kritiko on the vocals with Moophs producing, performed the song at the event but it was the first time any of them had seen the completed music video.

"Ginalingan ni Denise and Moophs, so ginalingan ko rin," reflected Kritiko, whose real name is Michael Edixon, on working with his fellow artists.

"We're movin', we're movin' like animals, nothin' to prove in here we play like radicals," goes one of Denise's lines, while Kritiko raps, "Respetado na 'to sa laro, kahit kailan di mapapahinto."

The new shoe itself, a continuation of the NMD series first launched in 2015, is an updated take that not only aspires to be go-to casual footwear in the city but one made out of recycled materials.

The NMD_V3 comprises of portions made of high-performance yarn containing 50% recycled polyester and 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, or plastic waste taken from beaches, coastal communities,and shorelines.

The shoe also features a re-engineered mesh that wraps around one's foot, a transparent heel clip on the exterior, and cushioning partially encapsulated in a thermoplastic olyurethane shell.

