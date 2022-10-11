^

'Filipino time': Vicki Belo wasn't allowed to enter Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 10:03am
'Filipino time': Vicki Belo wasn't allowed to enter Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo in an Instagram post on October 6, 2022.
Vicki Belo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that she wasn't allowed to enter the Chanel fashion show at the recent Paris Fashion Week despite having an invitation.

In her Instagram account, Vicki shared on her IG story photos of her on the way to the venue.

"Taking my time. Preparing for the Chanel show," she wrote in her first story. 

"Walking slowly. Parang namasyal lang sa Luneta," she wrote in another. 

But the doors were closed upon her arrival. 

"As usual, Filipino time, I was late by 5 minutes and they're very strict here, sinarado na ang door," Vicki said. 

"Ngayon lang sana ako makaka-attend ng Chanel pero not meant to be. Okay lang," she added. 

A day before the show, the celebrity doctor shared her excitement for attending the show. 

"It's the first time I'm attending the #chanel show. I've heard that it's always such a beautiful show. #parisfashionweek @chanelofficial," she said. 

