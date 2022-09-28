^

Fashion and Beauty

A new kind of healthy

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache - The Philippine Star
September 28, 2022 | 12:00am
A new kind of healthy
Seattle’s Best Coffee’s Beyond Big Plate.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

Who says going meatless can’t be fun and exciting? That’s totally possible, dahlings, with Seattle’s Best Coffee as it unveils its newest collaboration with Beyond Meat.

Customers can now enjoy a new kind of healthy with three new hearty creations that are made with plant-based meat for a no-guilt, delicious eating experience. Try the new SBC Beyond Big Plate, Beyond BBQ Chipotle Burger, and Beyond All-Day Breakfast Wrap.

Delight your palate with the Beyond Big Plate, a full meal that consists of freshly cooked Beyond Meat patty served with egg, wheat bread, grilled tomato, and gravy on the side.

Looking for smoky flavor with a little bit of kick? The Beyond BBQ Chipotle Burger answers that. It’s made with a Beyond Meat patty and chipotle seasoning, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and sliced cheddar cheese in a burger bun.

For that extra filling, mouthwatering bite, palanggas, enjoy the Beyond All-Day Breakfast Wrap made with tortilla wrap filled with sautéed Beyond Meat with cheesy scrambled egg and flavorful garlic aioli.

Make it a whole experience by pairing the Beyond Meat signatures with the newest creamy and cheesy drinks of Seattle’s Best: The Cream Cheese Delight Collection in three exciting variants such as Hot Java Cream Cheese, Iced Java Cream Cheese & Mango Cream Cheese Ice Blend.

Now, you can indulge without guilt with these newest offerings from the partnership of Seattle’s Best Coffee and Beyond Meat, dahlings.

Check it out. You have a winner here.

Beyond BBQ Chipotle Burger.

***

Every chimichurri plate counts

It’s not every day that we can all enjoy our food, while giving back to our local farmers at the same time. But Kenny Rogers Roasters makes it happen as it brings back its famous chimichurri on the menu — not only on the Roasted Chicken, but with more meat selections this time around!

This time, Kenny Rogers Roasters is now offering seven meat options into the mix! Customers with different preferences are surely covered. Apart from Chimichurri Roast, guests can also choose from its famous ribs, premium steak, burger steak, burger, Schublig sausage, and fish as protein options.

The Argentinian taste of chimichurri sauce is a blend of freshly chopped parsley and cilantro, with a kick of garlic, spices, and a hint of zest. It’s a fun and delicious “Chimichurri Festival” everyone will surely savor and feast on.

Customers can truly savor this dish, palanggas, because with every Solo Plate purchased of Chimichurri, Kenny Rogers Roasters will donate P1 to selected NGOs to support our local farmers.

The Chimichurri Farmvocacy is Kenny Rogers Roasters’ way of helping the local farmers uplift their livelihood in today’s challenging time. With the scarcity and challenges of global supply that we are facing, sourcing and supporting local farmers will help us greatly in the future.

Every peso counts, dahlings, and all it takes is to order a deliciously healthy plate of any of our Chimichurri Festival choices to greatly help our local homegrown heroes — our farmers.

Visit Kenny Rogers Roasters nearest you, palanggas, and order this yummy chimichurri meat of your choice and help our farmers in the process!

Beyond All-Day Breakfast Wrap.

SEATTLEâ€™S BEST COFFEE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
A new kind of healthy
1 hour ago

A new kind of healthy

By Maurice Arcache | 1 hour ago
Who says going meatless can’t be fun and exciting? That’s totally possible, dahlings, with Seattle’s Best...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Look better not bitter: How Heart Evangelista glows despite &lsquo;personal struggles&rsquo;
Exclusive
4 days ago

Look better not bitter: How Heart Evangelista glows despite ‘personal struggles’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Albert revealed to Philstar.com the tricks that a makeup artist from his team, Justin Louise Soriano, does to make sure Heart...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Rajo Laurel gets trashed after 'trash' 'Drag Race Philippines' comment
5 days ago

Rajo Laurel gets trashed after 'trash' 'Drag Race Philippines' comment

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The seventh episode of "Drag Race Philippines" was an emotional and memorable one for viewers, amplified by the...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom
5 days ago

'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangeslita's influence is definitely global after a "Drag Race Philippines" contestant impersonated...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Twins Cassy, Mavy 'spoil' mom Carmina Villaroel with Hermes, Valentino
5 days ago

Twins Cassy, Mavy 'spoil' mom Carmina Villaroel with Hermes, Valentino

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Actress Carmina Villaroel is one giddy mother after she received her twins, Cassy and Mavy's, birthday gifts on her 47th...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
US-based Filipino models to gather at Pinoy designers' grand fashion show in New York, New Jersey
6 days ago

US-based Filipino models to gather at Pinoy designers' grand fashion show in New York, New Jersey

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Three renowned Filipino fashion designers will be showcasing their talents this October in a New Jersey fashion show as part...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with