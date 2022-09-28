A new kind of healthy

Who says going meatless can’t be fun and exciting? That’s totally possible, dahlings, with Seattle’s Best Coffee as it unveils its newest collaboration with Beyond Meat.

Customers can now enjoy a new kind of healthy with three new hearty creations that are made with plant-based meat for a no-guilt, delicious eating experience. Try the new SBC Beyond Big Plate, Beyond BBQ Chipotle Burger, and Beyond All-Day Breakfast Wrap.

Delight your palate with the Beyond Big Plate, a full meal that consists of freshly cooked Beyond Meat patty served with egg, wheat bread, grilled tomato, and gravy on the side.

Looking for smoky flavor with a little bit of kick? The Beyond BBQ Chipotle Burger answers that. It’s made with a Beyond Meat patty and chipotle seasoning, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and sliced cheddar cheese in a burger bun.

For that extra filling, mouthwatering bite, palanggas, enjoy the Beyond All-Day Breakfast Wrap made with tortilla wrap filled with sautéed Beyond Meat with cheesy scrambled egg and flavorful garlic aioli.

Make it a whole experience by pairing the Beyond Meat signatures with the newest creamy and cheesy drinks of Seattle’s Best: The Cream Cheese Delight Collection in three exciting variants such as Hot Java Cream Cheese, Iced Java Cream Cheese & Mango Cream Cheese Ice Blend.

Now, you can indulge without guilt with these newest offerings from the partnership of Seattle’s Best Coffee and Beyond Meat, dahlings.

Check it out. You have a winner here.

Beyond BBQ Chipotle Burger.

Every chimichurri plate counts

It’s not every day that we can all enjoy our food, while giving back to our local farmers at the same time. But Kenny Rogers Roasters makes it happen as it brings back its famous chimichurri on the menu — not only on the Roasted Chicken, but with more meat selections this time around!

This time, Kenny Rogers Roasters is now offering seven meat options into the mix! Customers with different preferences are surely covered. Apart from Chimichurri Roast, guests can also choose from its famous ribs, premium steak, burger steak, burger, Schublig sausage, and fish as protein options.

The Argentinian taste of chimichurri sauce is a blend of freshly chopped parsley and cilantro, with a kick of garlic, spices, and a hint of zest. It’s a fun and delicious “Chimichurri Festival” everyone will surely savor and feast on.

Customers can truly savor this dish, palanggas, because with every Solo Plate purchased of Chimichurri, Kenny Rogers Roasters will donate P1 to selected NGOs to support our local farmers.

The Chimichurri Farmvocacy is Kenny Rogers Roasters’ way of helping the local farmers uplift their livelihood in today’s challenging time. With the scarcity and challenges of global supply that we are facing, sourcing and supporting local farmers will help us greatly in the future.

Every peso counts, dahlings, and all it takes is to order a deliciously healthy plate of any of our Chimichurri Festival choices to greatly help our local homegrown heroes — our farmers.

Visit Kenny Rogers Roasters nearest you, palanggas, and order this yummy chimichurri meat of your choice and help our farmers in the process!