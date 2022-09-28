SSI stays on top of luxury game with new openings in Greenbelt

MANILA, Philippines — It’s an age-old story of success due to hard work, fortitude, and faith in God. In the 1950s, husband and wife Bienvenido Tantoco Sr. and Gliceria “Glecy” Rustia-Tantoco started their retail empire by selling wares in their living room. They dreamt of bringing quality wares to every Filipino. Generations later, their grandson Anton Huang sits at the helm of the country’s largest luxury, specialty, and lifestyle retailer, the SSI Group.

Established in the 1980s, the SSI Group, under the Rustan’s Group of Companies, leads the specialty retail market, with over 96 brands and more than 555 stores. A pioneer in curating fashion for the Filipino consumer, the Group continues to elevate the luxury goods market, which is expected to increase globally from US$349.1 billion in 2022 to US$419 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 3.7%.

Revenue in luxury goods in the Philippines amounts to US$1.29 billion this year. In its annual report for 2021, SSI’s revenues are in the multimillions, the lion’s share of the luxury goods market.

The Group’s performance during the first half of 2022 is a testament to the company’s vision, expertise, discipline, financial knowhow, and a fantastic reputation for service. The SSI Group reached a milestone driven by significant increases in second-quarter sales, gross profit margins and net income, with a 42% increase versus the net income during the same period of 2019.

The first brand SSI brought to the Philippines was United Colors of Benetton. Over the years came Marks & Spencer, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Lacoste. Bally, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, and other renowned quality brands opened in the early 2000s. Expansions and more store openings were SSI’s hallmark in the late 2000s.

In 2022, with the likes of Hermès, Tod’s, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga under its belt, SSI remains the top purveyor of luxury goods in the country. It continues to expand, with Loewe already open in Greenbelt 3.

The recent opening of the Loewe store in Greenbelt 3 coincides with its pre-fall 2022 campaign. Photographed by international photographer Juergen Teller, the campaign includes known personalities, including Anthony Hopkins, Alewya, Kaia Gerber, Maya Nakanishi, and Lynda Benglis.

Jimmy Choo also opened in Greenbelt 3, focusing on its Core Collection, which was inspired by the brand’s famous designs, including the Pearl, Crystal, and JC Monogram. The Pearl is given a new twist with a signature fuchsia in satin platforms, pumps and handbags with pearl-encrusted shoulder straps.

Givenchy showcases its iconic designs in Greenbelt 4.

This month, the flagship branch of Zegna will open in Greenbelt 3. Zegna’s newly rebranded visual identity: “Our Road,” takes its inspiration from mountains that cross into Oasi Zegna, a free-access natural territory in Piedmont in northern Italy.

Also opening in Greenbelt 3 in October is Roger Vivier, the renowned Parisian luxury shoe brand loved by many Filipino socialites. Labeled “the Fabergé of footwear,” Vivier studied sculpture at the Paris School of Fine Arts, abandoning his studies to make shoes, many of which were adorned with jewels and inspired by theater. Classics include the Belle Vivier pump and Viv’ Run sneakers, a favorite among young and old alike.

Hermès transformed and expanded in Greenbelt 3 in July, reaffirming its over-10-year relationship with the SSI Group. The boutique’s design uses natural materials, and the sunshine-infused color palette underscores the maison’s architectural codes. This new flagship branch has doubled in size and includes the Hermès beauty universe, silk, ready-to-wear collections and shoes on the first floor, along with a leather-goods area and alcove displaying watches and jewelry.

The second floor showcases collections for the home, including furniture, art de vivre and a selection of bespoke objects, including bicycles and leather mahjong sets.

Meanwhile, in Greenbelt 4, SSI’s über-popular brand, Prada, has been renovated. In its fall-winter 2022 collection, skirts are made with leather, lace, silk, and wool. Tank tops are logoed and stylishly simple. Graphic satchels and chunky-heeled shoes are some highlights of the collection, along with bags with extended zippers.

Also in Greenbelt 4, Bottega Veneta continues to display its classic handbags. Creative director Matthieu Blazy says, “Bottega Veneta is, in essence, pragmatic because it is a leather-goods company. Because it specializes in bags, it is about movement, of going somewhere.”

Burberry in Greenbelt 4 offers a fall-winter 2022 collection inspired by refurbished classics with more contemporary looks. The classic women’s trench is recreated playfully as a voluminous strapless gown with signature details, while waxed cotton coats and field jackets are shown alongside vintage-inspired lace corset tops.

For men, high-waisted trousers are layered over polo shirts, while the popular Lola bag is represented in several styles.

Givenchy Greenbelt 4 also continues to showcase its iconic designs. It retains its combination of American and Parisian cultures in its collections, with a duality at its core.

Tod’s spring-summer collection 2022 mixes things up, from its T Timeless loafers and ankle boots having a heightened platform, while ladylike pointy-toed shoes come with kitten heels.

Cartier in Greenbelt 4 continues to entice customers with updated pieces while offering timeless, classic watches and jewelry.

Salvatore Ferragamo, also in Greenbelt 4, remains one of SSI’s most successful brands. Its fall-winter 2022 collection includes soft bucket bags featuring the signature Gancini closure and a studded base. A new design in a half-moon shape includes a leather-clad chain, while the shoes include unisex retro running styles.

This month, the flagship branch of Zegna will open in Greenbelt 3.

And finally, in Greenbelt 5, SSI proudly showcases what some say is now the world’s most creative brand: Balenciaga. For hardcore fashion lovers, Balenciaga offers its famous Trash Pouch, inspired by a garbage bag. The Crush Bag is shown in a soft box shape, held by one or two handles on opposite edges, while the Swing Bag is made of multiple layers, held by a looping chain strap.

The SSI Group continues to shape and define the landscape of fashion and luxury in the Philippines. The Specialist is its at-home concierge service that allows SSI customers to shop its range of brands through personal shoppers and specialists. As Huang stated in an interview, with SSI’s increasing number of brands on its website, Trunc.ph, and multiple payment platforms, it’s also a growing digital enterprise.

What was once a little home-based shop hasn’t yet reached its peak. Expect more from the SSI Group in the years to come.

