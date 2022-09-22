Twins Cassy, Mavy 'spoil' mom Carmina Villaroel with Hermes, Valentino

Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi with their twins, Cassy and Mavy Legaspi.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carmina Villaroel is one giddy mother after she received her twins, Cassy and Mavy's, birthday gifts on her 47th birthday.

It was Cassy's turn to spoil Carmina with a pair of nude Valentino Garavani pumps.

"My Baby girl @cassy surprised me this morning with her bday gift. Thank you so much for spoiling me. I Love you so so much my Chuchay, my Ate Caty," Carmina wrote last September 9.

On her birthday last August, the actress reposted on her Instagram Stories Mavy's post that showed her with her son's gift, an Hermes bag.

"Here's something I promised her a long time ago. I love you so much my beautiful mother. I will always do my best to spoil you because you deserve everything mom. #MamasBoyForLife," Mavy wrote.

It was revealed that Carmina, husband Zoren and the twins celebrated her birthday early because the actress was then taping for her show, "Abot Kamay na Pangarap," which recently premiered on TV.

Her show replaced the top-rating show of Zoren titled "Apoy Sa Langit," which led the family to hold a thanksgiving dinner date for its success.

