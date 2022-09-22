^

Fashion and Beauty

Twins Cassy, Mavy 'spoil' mom Carmina Villaroel with Hermes, Valentino

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 22, 2022 | 10:51am
Twins Cassy, Mavy 'spoil' mom Carmina Villaroel with Hermes, Valentino
Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi with their twins, Cassy and Mavy Legaspi.
Carmina Villaroel via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carmina Villaroel is one giddy mother after she received her twins, Cassy and Mavy's, birthday gifts on her 47th birthday.

It was Cassy's turn to spoil Carmina with a pair of nude Valentino Garavani pumps. 

"My Baby girl @cassy surprised me this morning with her bday gift. Thank you so much for spoiling me. I Love you so so much my Chuchay, my Ate Caty," Carmina wrote last September 9. 

On her birthday last August, the actress reposted on her Instagram Stories Mavy's post that showed her with her son's gift, an Hermes bag. 

"Here's something I promised her a long time ago. I love you so much my beautiful mother. I will always do my best to spoil you because you deserve everything mom. #MamasBoyForLife," Mavy wrote.  

It was revealed that Carmina, husband Zoren and the twins celebrated her birthday early because the actress was then taping for her show, "Abot Kamay na Pangarap," which recently premiered on TV. 

Her show replaced the top-rating show of Zoren titled "Apoy Sa Langit," which led the family to hold a thanksgiving dinner date for its success. 

RELATED: Zoren Legaspi  breaks into new  acting territory

CARMINA VILLAROEL

CASSY AND MAVY LEGASPI
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom
51 minutes ago

'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 51 minutes ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangeslita's influence is definitely global after a "Drag Race Philippines" contestant impersonated...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
US-based Filipino models to gather at Pinoy designers' grand fashion show in New York, New Jersey
21 hours ago

US-based Filipino models to gather at Pinoy designers' grand fashion show in New York, New Jersey

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Three renowned Filipino fashion designers will be showcasing their talents this October in a New Jersey fashion show as part...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
&lsquo;Employee Love&rsquo; defines colleague culture at COD Manila
1 day ago

‘Employee Love’ defines colleague culture at COD Manila

By Maurice Arcache | 1 day ago
As schools resume in-person classes, City of Dreams Manila imbibes the spirit of bayanihan with the launch of the “Brigada...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Nagmahal, nasaktan, nagpaganda': Moira Dela Torre wows with post-breakup new look
1 day ago

'Nagmahal, nasaktan, nagpaganda': Moira Dela Torre wows with post-breakup new look

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Moira took to her Facebook page yesterday to post her photos wearing a glittery silver dress in sultry poses. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
At Queen's funeral, Princess Charlotte wears hat for first time
2 days ago

At Queen's funeral, Princess Charlotte wears hat for first time

2 days ago
Princess Charlotte of Wales, second child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, was seen wearing a fascinator...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Fashion, beauty products top Filipinos' early Christmas shopping &mdash; studies
2 days ago

Fashion, beauty products top Filipinos' early Christmas shopping — studies

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
For those into early Christmas shopping, here are some of the latest fashion and beauty offerings and deals to check out...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with