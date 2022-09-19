At Queen's funeral, Princess Charlotte wears hat for first time

Princess Charlotte of Wales, second child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, was seen wearing a hat in public for the first time as she arrives with her parents and brother Prince George of Wales at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning in London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The young royal, who is in mourning clothes like the rest of her family, had a matching black headpiece that is similar to her mother's.

Women wear either a hat or a fascinator in British high-society social events and traditional formal occasions such as weddings and royal races.