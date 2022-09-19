^

Fashion and Beauty

At Queen's funeral, Princess Charlotte wears hat for first time

Philstar.com
September 19, 2022 | 6:11pm
At Queen's funeral, Princess Charlotte wears hat for first time
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and daughter Prince Charlotte of Wales arrive at Westminister Abbey in London ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Paul Ellis, pool / AFP

Princess Charlotte of Wales, second child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, was seen wearing a hat in public for the first time as she arrives with her parents and brother Prince George of Wales at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning in London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Paul Ellis, pool / AFP

The young royal, who is in mourning clothes like the rest of her family, had a matching black headpiece that is similar to her mother's.

Paul Ellis, pool / AFP

Women wear either a hat or a fascinator in British high-society social events and traditional formal occasions such as weddings and royal races.

KATE MIDDLETON

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE

QUEEN ELIZABETH II

STATE FUNERAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Fashion, beauty products top Filipinos' early Christmas shopping &mdash; studies
5 hours ago

Fashion, beauty products top Filipinos' early Christmas shopping — studies

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 hours ago
For those into early Christmas shopping, here are some of the latest fashion and beauty offerings and deals to check out...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Rosy Peel Plus celebrates the beauty of the Filipino
Sponsored
8 hours ago

Rosy Peel Plus celebrates the beauty of the Filipino

8 hours ago
Rosy Peel Plus celebrates Filipino beauty in all forms with a supplement that boosts collagen production and helps give your...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
&lsquo;Bunny teeth&rsquo; did not stop Megan Young from becoming face of toothpaste brand&nbsp;
2 days ago

‘Bunny teeth’ did not stop Megan Young from becoming face of toothpaste brand 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Before conquering the pageant world as Miss World 2013, Megan Young had to conquer her fears first — of not having that...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
&lsquo;Sungki&rsquo; Mimiyuuuh never expected to become toothpaste brand&rsquo;s new endorser
2 days ago

‘Sungki’ Mimiyuuuh never expected to become toothpaste brand’s new endorser

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
With Halloween just around the corner, many might be donning fake teeth again to complete their Dracula costumes, but good...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Fashion designers reign at Katutubo PH x Bench Pop-up
5 days ago

Fashion designers reign at Katutubo PH x Bench Pop-up

By Anna Martelino | 5 days ago
Katutubo Pop-up Market, together with Bench, has carefully curated more than 55 of the best merchants. It will be held from...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Art moments Jakarta' diner
5 days ago

'Art moments Jakarta' diner

By Maurice Arcache | 5 days ago
Not too long ago, dahlings, some renowned personalities in the art industry, gallery owners, and art lovers gathered in an...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with