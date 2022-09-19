^

Fashion and Beauty

Rosy Peel Plus celebrates the beauty of the Filipino

September 19, 2022
Rosy Peel Plus celebrates Filipino beauty in all forms with a supplement that boosts collagen production and helps give your skin a rosy, healthy glow.
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino women are renowned for their beauty of face and skin but what makes them stand out is their confidence.

The “Women's Confidence Survey in Asia" survey, which covered 3,100 women aged 20 to 29 across the Philippines, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, showed that Filipino women are the third most confident about their looks among Asian women.

Another survey titled "What is Beautiful" showed 75% of women saying that inner beauty is more important than ever. In the Philippines, 96% of women surveyed believe inner beauty is important.

Rosy Peel Plus celebrates Filipino beauty in all forms with a supplement that boosts collagen production and helps give your skin a rosy, healthy glow. The FDA-approved supplement harnesses the power of nature and the abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables in the Philippines in capsule form.

Rosy Peel Plus contains natural fruit extracts of strawberries, guavas, kamias and bignay with collagen to strengthen the immune system, increase skin elasticity and prevent premature skin aging. With regular intake, Rosy Peel also improves skin texture and tone, brightens the skin and, over time, gives you that lit-from-within glow.

Strawberries contain antioxidants that help get rid of free radicals for better skin clarity and health, have anti-aging benefits and help protect skin from sun damage. Kamias has rich amounts of Vitamin C, which is good for the skin and the body. It also has anti-flammatory properties.

Meanwhile, bignay is a fruit that’s rich in catechins which fight free radicals. Rosy Peel Plus also contains guava extract, which minimizes wrinkles and dark spots and has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties.

You can simply include Rosy Peel Plus in the line-up of vitamins and supplements you take every day. Rosy Peel Plus also helps protect your body and heal it from illnesses and even cuts and wounds, thanks to Vitamin C.

Rosy Peel Plus is available at leading drugstores such as Mercury Drug and online channels such as Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, Zilingo and G by Greatwell. You can also get Rosy Peel Plus from Grab Mart and MetroMart for same-day delivery.

 

For more information on how you can be more confident and beautiful with Rosy Peel Plus, follow @rosypeelplus on Instagram and follow and like /RosyPeelPlus on Facebook.

