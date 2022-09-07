^

Fashion and Beauty

ABS-CBN Ball back in October

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 4:54pm
Coco Martin and Vice Ganda arrived separately at the ABS-CBN Ball 2018 red carpet
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — After a two-year pause because of COVID-19 pandemic, ABS-CBN Ball is back and scheduled on October 2. 

ABS-CBN announced the return of the ball in their different social media accounts. 

"SAVE THE DATE: After two years, The ABS-CBN Ball finally returns for a night of gratitude," the network wrote. 

"Catch your favorite stars come together on October 2, 2022 to give thanks— and give back! Stay tuned for updates," it added. 

Formerly called Star Magic Ball, ABS-CBN Ball is a gathering of the network's biggest stars. 

The last ABS-CBN Ball was held on September 14, 20019 in Shari-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

ABS-CBN is yet to announce the venue and theme of this year's ball.  

