'-Ber' necessities: 'Bea-uty' essentials to kick-start -Ber months

MANILA, Philippines — DNA therapy and stem cell therapy often intimidate people because they are expensive. Much as many would want to avail of these breakthrough therapies, their cost will immediately be a letdown. A maker of a supplement, however, claimed that it has found a way to include the benefits associated with these two therapies in one soft gel capsule.

"We have at least 100 trillion cells in our body. When the telomeres gets depleted, they start to age. Now, we have telomerase. It is an enzyme that protects the legs, the telomeres, from getting shorter. So it prolongs the life of your telomeres," said Dr. Francis Decangchon, medical director at Asian Centre for Ageless Beauty.

A telomere is a region of repetitive sequences at the end of a chromosome. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, telomeres act as protective ends of the chromosomes that prevent it from becoming frayed or tangled. Every time a cell divides, the telomeres become slightly shorter. These eventually become so short that it leads to cell death after the cell can no longer divide.

Dr. Decangchon was the speaker at the launch of Elixir Placenta, a supplement produced by direct selling company Gfoxx International.

"Every research is going toward telomerase activity. Telomerase lengthens and prolongs the life of our cells," he added.

Gfoxx International/Released Dr. Francis Cabangchon and Gfoxx International CEO and President David Tan (left). Elixir Placenta (right) is a supplement that its makers claim to have the benefits of stem and DNA therapies.

He was referring to the grape and olive extract, one of the active ingredients of the brand, which are rich in telomerase. Apart from this, the brand also contains 13 other ingredients namely, New Zealand Deer Placenta, Angelica Sinesis, grape and olive extract, D-Ribose, yeast extract, Squalene oil, MCT, fermented red ginseng, rice bran oil, sea buckthorn oil, Rhodiola Rosea, Black currant seed oil, Fenugreek and Nigela seed oil.

Gfoxx said some studies have found the New Zealand deer placenta to be closely similar to the human placenta. These animals from the southern island mountains of New Zealand are said to live and grow within pristine and pollution-free surroundings.

Apart from it being an anti-oxidant, the supplement is said to promote cell growth and boosts immunity.



Dr. Cabangchon also discussed on anti-inflammatory therapy: "All of us have our own stem cells. As you age, it gets less and less. When you need your stem cells, you can call on them. Scratches or cuts on wound, tell stem cells to go there and it heals them," he said.

"But you cannot have them forever that's why we need supplements with stem cell. We need supplements that would encourage or stimulate more stem cells. We need supplements to lengthen, prolong our stem cells."

Dr. Cabangchon said he would not vouch for Elixir Placenta if it was not FDA-approved. For those who have serious medical conditions, he strongly advised to consult with their physicians before taking the supplement. The brand sells for P18,950 with 60 soft gels per bottle. It is available through Gfoxx International agents.

24-hour foundation to stay fresh through heat, humidity, non-stop activity

When you have a lifestyle that requires you to constantly move, looking your best can be a challenge. But sometimes, a little makeup can do the trick. A good foundation is more than enough to help cover up and keep you looking fresh and ready for the rest of the day. So, if you’re trying to find a foundation that can hold up all day from just one application, Avon aims to make it possible with the Power Stay 24HR Liquid Foundation, formulated with Comfort Last Technology which locks pigment and gives full-day coverage with just one application so you don’t have to compromise comfort and feel when you use long-wear makeup.

Find the right shade that best fits your skin tone: Ivory Pink, Porcelain, Shell, Light Beige, or Nude. With a transfer and smudge-proof matte finish plus a lightweight and breathable feel, putting on the Power Stay 24HR Liquid Foundation lets you start fresh and stay fresh even while going through heat, humidity, and non-stop activity. Don’t let the sun stop you because every application includes SPF 10 protection. The formula is oil-free, non-greasy, dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic so you don’t have to worry about dealing with pesky blackheads after use. The foundation’s "Just Applied Effect" can make you look just as good 10 hours later when you get home.

Follow Avon Philippines on Facebook and Instagram for more updates and shop your favorite products at www.avonshop.ph or contact your local representative.

'Gayuma'-like fragrance

Photo release Designed by two of the world’s most prestigious perfumers, Laurent Le Guernec (for Her fragrance) and Michelle Defina (for Him fragrance), these sophisticated olfactives are especially made for Her and for Him to awaken the five senses.

The Filipino dating scene is all about wooing the other person with your best foot forward. Dressing up to the nines, putting on alluring makeup, or donning the trendiest hairstyle can pull the right people in any room you walk in.

In a post-pandemic world, social distancing will put everyone in a caution to flirt and socialize. But to really grab attention, one needs an intoxicating scent to maintain a magnetic kind of interest to pull your target in without them even realizing it.

The thrill of the chase and the exhilaration of seduction is no easy feat to achieve. To reel in their person of desire, some have gone as far as resorting to classic folklore in the form of the mystical love potion known as "gayuma." With just a whiff, one can be pulled into an unwavering attraction towards the person using it—a lingering spell that plays to the user’s desires.

In celebration of its 44th anniversary in the Philippines, Avon is bringing in a cult favorite from its world-class fragrance line: Avon Attraction Sensation, the first-ever pair of fragrances that captures the "gayuma" effect in a scent. Designed by two of the world’s most prestigious perfumers, Laurent Le Guernec (for Her fragrance) and Michelle Defina (for Him fragrance), these sophisticated olfactives are especially made for Her and for Him to awaken the five senses.

Floral, oriental, and fruity notes embody the for Her scent, and the thrill of irresistible attraction begins when you breathe in this new intoxicating scent. The body reacts instantly to spicy ginger and Oriental Mandarin. The heart beats faster with the alluring jasmine. Orris and midnight freesia create a hypnotic feeling. With Bold Leather accord, it connects you to your partner with an intensified and intoxicating scent.

Meanwhile, for Him is an Oriental Fougeré that pulls the ladies with the magnetic force of spicy seduction induced with top notes of spicy black pepper and ginger oil that increases the heart rate. The intoxicating thrill intensifies with sensual Clary Sage and the fresh and robust lavender oil. Patchouli and Vetiver release a high dose of adrenaline.

Both scents are imbued with Bold Leather accord, which helps you instantly connect with your partner through an intensified sensation that is undeniably irresistible. When rubbed against the skin, this special accord is tied to memory and highlights sensuality. Stimulate the senses and keep them coming back for more. It’s time to put yourself out there and use the senses to open the gates of attraction. Visit Avonshop.ph to purchase the Avon Attraction Sensation or contact your trusted representative.

Maris Racal, influencers post unfiltered selfies to support movement to 'normalize' pimples

Eskinol Philippines recently launched a new four-step pimple relief range composed of a facial wash, micellar water, serum, and spot gel corrector, designed to help you manage pimple stress.

The product line is infused with Cica from Korea and green tea extracts to help cleanse clean pimple-prone skin, soothe redness associated with pimples, help fade pimple marks, and dry and minimize pimples; so you can say goodbye to pimple-stress and hello to clear and fresh.

In support of the recent launch, actress Maris Racal and local influencers took to social media to share their unfiltered selfies online, even tagging the reasons behind their pimples: @bagongcrushagain, @moviemarathonpamore, @puyatsastudiez, @kinarirangcareer, and @eatsthestress. Totally relatable!

"Hayy! Kahit anong alaga natin, minsan, ang hirap iwasang magka pimple. Ang hassle pa kasi minsan, after my taping, may lumabas akong bagong friend," Maris captioned. "Pero ano mang reason mo, dapat huwag magpa-stress sa pimples mga bes," she continueD, truly looking and sounding unbothered by the appearance of a pimple in her empowering post.

To try the new pimple relief range, visit Unilever's Beauty Official Store in leading ecommerce platforms Shopee and Lazada.

Say hello to bright mochi-mochi skin

Photo release This Japanese skincare brand offers a face lotion that hydrates and brightens, too.

Is your skin looking dull lately? There are many reasons why your complexion is lacking that glow from within, but most of the time, it can be simply caused by a lack of hydration. Japan’s number 1 face lotion brand Hada Labo can help give your tired, lackluster skin that crystal bright, hydrated glow with its Shirojyun Premium Whitening Lotion. This product has a unique formula that combines the hydrating power of Hyaluronic Acid with brightening ingredients, so it doesn’t only keep the skin hydrated and bouncy, but it also addresses freckles and skin pigmentation, helps rebalance skin tone, and restores skin radiance to bring out your brighter, youthful glow.

This face lotion contains two types of Hyaluronic Acid that form a layer of barrier on the skin’s surface to prevent moisture loss and enhance the absorption of other skincare ingredients, all while penetrating deeply into the skin to provide moisture into the inner skin layers. The Shirojyun Premium Whitening Lotion is infused with Vitamins C and E that are known for soothing and relieving discomfort after sun exposure. These good-for-the-skin ingredients also come with specific benefits that contribute to skin rejuvenation. Vitamin C is a popular skin brightening ingredient that beauty gurus swear by for effectively fading dark spots, reducing redness and dullness, and evening out the skin tone. Vitamin E, meanwhile, can help protect your skin from discoloration. It’s also linked to minimizing the appearance of scars, fine lines, and wrinkles.

With its light texture and formula that’s free of fragrances, mineral oil, alcohol, and colorant, this face lotion is suitable for normal as well as for oily and combination skin. Use it twice a day as a must after cleansing the Hada Labo way — by patting the product onto the skin. For better results, complete your daily skincare routine with the rest of the Shirojyun Premium Whitening products to get the most out of the line’s hydrating and brightening benefits. Apart from their Hyaluronic Acid content and brightening ingredients, Hada Labo Shirojyun products also feature unique ingredients that complement your mochi-mochi skin goals so you can achieve that baby-soft, bouncy, velvety matte complexion.

Shirojyun Premium Whitening Face Wash also has the Triple Anti-Pollution Formula that helps purify skin from pollutants and forms a barrier that keep it safe from damaging particles, while Shirojyun Premium Whitening Water Cream can give your skin the benefits of Meadowfoam Seed Oil and Shea Butter to deliver deep nourishment to help achieve bouncier skin. The products now available at Watsons, Zalora, and online through the official Mentholatum store on Lazada and Shopee.

Show your scalp some TLC

Photo release Our hair is our crowning glory, but its growth and texture would highly depend on its soil—the scalp. Giving the scalp the same level of care and attention we usually put on the rest of our skin is the first step to finally achieving good hair day, every single day.

Having a bad hair day? It can be caused by a lot of factors, but when you get to the bottom of it, unhealthy scalp can be the main culprit. Think about it, the scalp is actually an extension of our skin, which is also the base where our hair grows. So, it isn’t surprising that poor scalp health can affect our locks too. To get strong and lustrous hair, it’s time to treat your scalp the same way you would do with your face and the rest of your body—with TLC.

Beauty enthusiasts call this approach to scalp and hair care “skinification”, which encourages you to draw inspiration from your daily skincare regimen to your hair routine. Instead of using just your usual shampoo and conditioner, it’s also best to include products that can improve the very root of your hair woes.

Scalp health expert Selsun Blue explains that maintaining hydration is key in keeping scalp free from itchiness, flakiness, and hair fall. And like the rest of our skin, it also needs hydration to prevent dryness that can lead to common scalp problems.

Another important point to note about the scalp is that it’s the perfect breeding ground for a certain fungus called malassezia globossa that’s found naturally on everyone’s skin and is the most common cause of dandruff. It feeds on the oils and fatty secretions of the sebaceous glands in the skin and scalp. While it doesn’t always cause problems, it can sometimes grow out of control. This can irritate the scalp and cause more skin cells to grow, which eventually die, fall off, and clump together with oil from the hair and scalp, making them appear white, flaky, and visible in the hair or on clothes.

This is why we need to choose hair and scalp care products that contain active ingredients that help address these common problems. Selsun Blue shampoos, for example, are formulated with Selenium Sulfide 1% which attacks the root source of dandruff. Selenium Sulfide is an anti-infective and anti-fungal agent, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. It can prevent fungus and bacteria from growing on the skin, and slow down the rate of skin cell death and turnover. It can also reduce flaking, itching, inflammation of the scalp and hair follicle, and hair loss.



The shampoos are also made with hydrating ingredients like Pro-X’s natural French honey to restore hair and scalp hydration and Pro’s hyaluronic acid that can keep hair follicles hydrated to get rid of frizzy hair and give it more volume. For best results, it’s recommended to leave Selsun Blue shampoo on the scalp for 2-3 minutes and rinse thoroughly. Use at least twice a week or as directed by a doctor. For alternate days, using regular shampoo is fine.

Fight nerve damage

A trusted partner for nerve care when it comes to recurring nerve damage symptoms, Neurobion Forte can help treat nerve damage symptoms and restore healthy nerve function with its Vitamin B1, B6, and high-strength Vitamin B12 formulation that helps regenerate the nerves when used together with proper diet and exercise. It aims to provide fast relief from "pamamanhid" and "tusok-tusok" in as early as two weeks of usage.

RELATED: Mental Health Month: Bea Alonzo shares her ‘bea-uty therapy’ to heal during pandemic