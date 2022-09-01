^

'Kontrabida with a heart': Janella Salvador slays as Valentina in new magazine cover

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 7:24am
'Kontrabida with a heart': Janella Salvador slays as Valentina in new magazine cover
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador brought out her inner Valentina aura after gracing the latest cover of Metro magazine, owning the black outfits she wore against shadows.

The actress donned several outfits for the magazine, including a sequined cut-out gown from LA Glamour Queen, a leather studded top by Thian Rodriguez, a tulle skirt by Christine Lam, and a rhinestone skirt and breast plate by Just Bonita.

Salvador portrays the iconic Mars Ravelo villain in the ongoing "Darna" series, but has yet to fully transform into the character and has only been seen as vlogging lawyer Regina Vanguardia.

"[She is] very different from everything I’ve played before. Usually, mabait, or ’yung inaapi. This time, I’m the bad guy,” Salvador told the magazine about her first outing as a villain.

Despite initially hesitant to take on the role of Valentina, Salvador was drawn to the character as a "kontrabida with a heart."

"She’s so fun to portray, because she is such a character. She’s larger than life, she’s very assertive, she’s smart, she’s a lawyer-slash-vlogger and she loves fashion... I’m having a lot of fun,” the actress added.

Salvador's magazine cover shoot comes just several days after Jane De Leon's appearance in the magazine wearing the iconic Darna outfit.

Salvador stars opposite De Leon's Narda, the secret identity of the show's titular hero, as well as with Joshua Garcia and Zaijian Jaranilla.

