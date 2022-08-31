^

Fashion and Beauty

Catriona Grays stuns in dress made of recycled plastic bottles, attends gala with Sam Milby

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 31, 2022 | 9:29am
Catriona Grays stuns in dress made of recycled plastic bottles, attends gala with Sam Milby
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
Catriona Gray via Instagram, screenshots

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was a sustainable sensation at the recent Vogue Philippines gala after wearing a dress that was made from recycled plastic bottles.

Catriona's dress was created by local fashion designer Jaggy Glarino, who used recycled polyurethane plastic bottles to craft them into white roses.

"Sustainability but make it Vogue," Catriona wrote in an Instagram post showing off the dress, explaining that her decision fell in line with the magazine's values. "In such awe of how plastic bottles became this sculptural masterpiece."

The beauty queen paired the dress with customized shoes also by Glarino but executed by MX Studio, as well as Bulgari jewels.

"Such an honor to elevate Filipino talent and creativity on such an exciting event for our country," Catriona ended her post.

Accompanying Catriona to the gala was her boyfriend Sam Milby, who wore an all-black suit by Francis Libiran.

Other beauty queens who also attended were fellow Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa.

