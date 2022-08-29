Barefaced beauty: Miss England 2022 finalist is first makeup-free contestantÂ 

Barefaced beauty: Miss England 2022 finalist is first makeup-free contestant

Melisa Raouf is said to be the first to forego makeup in Miss England's pageant history.

MANILA, Philippines — Melisa Raouf was getting second looks when she decided to go makeup-free, a first in Miss England's 94-year history.

It looks as it will not be the last for the 20-year-old as she plans to go barefaced all the way to the finals in October as reported by British newspaper The Independent.

Raouf turned heads at the competition's semi-final round on August 22 when she literally put on the "no makeup look."

The competition had previously introduced a "makeup free modeling round," but organizers said it is the first time that they had seen a contestant choose to compete without makeup.

“I never felt I met beauty standards. I have recently accepted that I am beautiful in my own skin and that’s why I decided to compete with no makeup," Raouf said in her interview.

“I still feel confident in myself, with makeup, I’m all concealed. This is who I am, I’m not afraid to share who I am. I wanted to show who Melisa truly is,” she added.

