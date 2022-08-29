^

Fashion and Beauty

Barefaced beauty: Miss England 2022 finalist is first makeup-free contestant 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 11:02am
Barefaced beauty: Miss England 2022 finalist is first makeup-free contestantÂ 
Melisa Raouf is said to be the first to forego makeup in Miss England's pageant history.
Melisa Raouf via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Melisa Raouf was getting second looks when she decided to go makeup-free, a first in Miss England's 94-year history. 

It looks as it will not be the last for the 20-year-old as she plans to go barefaced all the way to the finals in October as reported by British newspaper The Independent. 

Raouf turned heads at the competition's semi-final round on August 22 when she literally put on the "no makeup look." 

The competition had previously introduced a "makeup free modeling round," but organizers said it is the first time that they had seen a contestant choose to compete without makeup. 

“I never felt I met beauty standards. I have recently accepted that I am beautiful in my own skin and that’s why I decided to compete with no makeup," Raouf said in her interview.

“I still feel confident in myself, with makeup, I’m all concealed. This is who I am, I’m not afraid to share who I am. I wanted to show who Melisa truly is,” she added. 

RELATED: How to rock Isabelle Daza’s ‘no makeup’ look: tips from her makeup artist

BEAUTY PAGEANT

MAKEUP

MISS ENGLAND

NO MAKEUP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
In photos: Julia Barretto stars as a hooker in most daring role yet
2 days ago

In photos: Julia Barretto stars as a hooker in most daring role yet

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Julia Barretto sizzles in her first sexy role for the movie “Expensive Candy.”
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Rosy Peel Plus celebrates the beauty of the Filipino
Sponsored
4 days ago

Rosy Peel Plus celebrates the beauty of the Filipino

4 days ago
Rosy Peel Plus celebrates Filipino beauty in all forms with a supplement that boosts collagen production and helps give your...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
The legacy of slim&rsquo;s
5 days ago

The legacy of slim’s

By Anna Martelino | 5 days ago
Mallgoers will have the rare opportunity to view the visionary work of National Artist Salvacion Lim “Slim” Higgins...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Not only for good girls and bad boys
5 days ago

Not only for good girls and bad boys

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 5 days ago
With the launch of four new scents from Luxasia Philippines, we have the capacity to smell like very good glam girls, electrifying...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
An intimate dinner for Art Detour artists
5 days ago

An intimate dinner for Art Detour artists

By Maurice Arcache | 5 days ago
Some moons ago, shipping heiress Helen Ho-Delgado hosted an intimate dinner to honor the artist-members of Art Detour, which...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Beauty from royalty
5 days ago

Beauty from royalty

By Millet M. Mananquil | 5 days ago
Many years ago, I interviewed the lovely couple, Count Hubert d’Ornano and his wife, Countess Isabelle d’Ornano,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with