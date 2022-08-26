^

Fashion and Beauty

In photos: Julia Barretto stars as a hooker in most daring role yet

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 12:03pm
Julia Barretto partnered with Carlo Aquino in the film directed by Jason Paul Laxamana under Viva Films.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto sizzles in her first sexy role for the movie “Expensive Candy.”

Julia partnered with Carlo Aquino in the film directed by Jason Paul Laxamana under Viva Films.

The story is about finding love in the most unexpected places and betting everything you have to fight for it. Renato “Toto” Camaya (Carlo) is a high school teacher who falls in love at first sight with a hooker named Candy (Julia) after a night of paying to be with her. 

Something about Candy leaves a mark in Toto’s heart that he can’t forget about. So he tries to win her love and be with her as much as he can, even if he has to make an effort, even if he has to pay for her time. 

A humble man with a simple life, Toto’s only dream is to be with Candy, and he is willing to do anything and give up everything for her. But Candy has a different plan and has no intentions of being in a stable relationship with Toto. She wants to make it big by doing something she is good at: getting attractive rich men to be with her, have them pay her loads of money, and live the luxurious life she has always desired. 

“Expensive Candy” will be in cinemas nationwide on September 14. 

