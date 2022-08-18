Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton wear Filipiniana in new prenup photos

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton have released a third set of pre-nuptial photos as their wedding approaches, and this time, they're dressed in beautiful Filipiniana.

The two were in attire designed by Patty Valle: Abalos in a piña silk Barong with Callado embroidery, while Rushton was in a beaded Terno gown in blush.

Valle, in her Instagram page, elaborated further on Rushton's outfit, which also had a delicate Chantilly lace and custom embroidery patterns.

Abalos posted photos of his own on his personal Instagram account, having done the shoot in Nueva Ecija's Pantabangan Dam, near where he was born.

"Pinili ko ang Pantabangan, para maipagmalaki sa lahat ang ganda nito," Abalos wrote in his post.

The actor-model went on to explain Pantabangan's history in the past 50 years, which included the construction of a hydroelectric power plant and the loss of fields for farmers, meaning, Pantabangan now relies on strengthening its tourism.

"Malinis ang simoy ng hangin at magaganda ang tanawin, tuwing summer at mababa ang level ng tubig ay napapakita ang lumang simbaha sa gitna ng tubig," Abalos continued, also pointing out the many water sports that could be done.

In a separate Instagram post, Abalos posted solo photos of his fiancée holding a white parasol.

The first set of of pre-nuptial photos were released in June, where the couple wore formal attire while overlooking Pantabangan, while the second set released a month later saw the couple wearing denim jackets by a light-blue Vespa.

The couple has been engaged since September 2021, having first met in 2010, but only confirmed the happy news in early June 2022.

