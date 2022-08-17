Shaira Luna weds in P100 'ukay' find, Dimples Romana also wears 'ukay'

Shaira Luna in vintage dress (left). The bride with her groom, Cocoy Aranas, and guest, actress Dimples Romana.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity photographer Shaira Luna showed how to wed in style without breaking the bank by wearing a vintage ukay dress to her wedding.

Shaira looked classy in the thrift shop find that costs P100 and completed the look with vintage gloves. Stylist Jonard Palteng shared on his Instagram Stories that he found the piece in a thrift shop in San Fernando, La Union.

She wed musician and carpenter Cocoy Aranas last August 12.

Actress Dimples Romana, meanwhile, revealed details about the photographer's recent intimate wedding on her Instagram account.

"The bride only had one request, that we wear vintage thrifted dresses," Dimples wrote on the caption.

Complying with the wedding's theme, the actress wore a brown number that she paired with purse and accessories from thrift stores.

Shaira came to prominence in the mid-1990s by starring in a TV commercial for a milk brand that featured intellectually gifted kids. She eventually became known as one of the ace photographers in the lifestyle circuit.

She regularly posts her thrift store or ukay finds on her namesake YouTube channel.

