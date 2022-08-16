^

The perfect jeans for every body shape: Celebrity stylist gives tips

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 3:25pm
Celebrity and fashion stylist Kat Cruz Villanueva
Magic Liwanag via Kat Cruz Villanueva's Instagram page

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity fashion stylist Kat Cruz Villanueva gave tips on choosing the right jeans for different types of body. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the recent Uniqlo event in Glorietta, Makati, Kat said accepting one’s body type is the key in choosing the perfect jeans. 

“First of all, I think, knowing your body and accepting it is the key so that you also understand and find the perfect fit that flatters your body and you find the right proportions,” Kat said.  

“So let’s say if you're like heavy on top and slim on the bottom, you tried to find the proportions by choosing jeans na fitted on the hips and then maybe more volume on the bottom to balance out your proportions,” she added.  

Kat also has an advice to people who are rectangular and triangle-shaped.

“If you're straight, if your body is more rectangular or your waist is not as defined, you can do more high-waist jeans para na-accentuate 'yung waist,” Kat said.  

“If you're triangle, you can actually, there's a little more freedom for you. If you're triangle-shape bottom-heavy, yeah, it can work to balance your proportion. So if you're bottom-heavy, you could also add more volume,” she added. 

Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo recently launched its newest lineup of high-quality, innovative, and sustainable jeans. Designed with individuality in mind, the diverse collection features different silhouettes, colors, and cuts to cater to any style.

“As Filipinos return to the office, spend more time with friends, and go out more, they are looking to expand their wardrobe with pieces that are comfortable, stylish, and fit their personal style. Our new line of jeans is perfect pair for this new lifestyle since it’s timeless, comfortable, innovative and can transition from work to play,” said Masato Kusumoto, Uniqlo Philippines' Chief Operating Officer.

As a testament to LifeWear’s philosophy of making lives better, the brand’s jeans are made following the BlueCycle process and cutting-edge technology developed in the Jeans Innovation Center in Los Angeles, California. BlueCycle eliminates the need for large amounts of water and manual labor used to get that faded, worn-in look in jeans. It significantly reduces water usage in the finishing process by up to 99% and it also follows Laser Distressing which replaces Sandpapering, reducing the burden of work done by human hands and generally improving the work environment.

